Raphinha’s return for Barcelona’s Copa del Rey match vs. Atletico Madrid in doubt after Hansi Flick comments

By Mauro Tognacca

© Dan Mullan/Getty ImagesRaphinha may miss Barcelona's next match

Barcelona has had one of the most devastating attacks in the world since last season. Hansi Flick has built a very dangerous side that relies on Raphinha as a key creator, scorer and provider of assists. However, he may not be ready to return for the Copa del Rey match against Atletico Madrid.

The German manager spoke to the media in a press conference about several topics, including the Brazilian’s absence. Even if he didn’t confirm anything, the chances of him being available on Thursday appear low.

Flick said: “It’s about how he feels. You must take care of your body, that’s what he’s doing. We must support him. Step by step. We must take care of him because he’s a player that always gives it all, he plays with intensity and when he notices something we must be careful. It’s not that I like it, because we need everybody, but it can happen during the season.”

Raphinha’s injury timeline

Qualifying directly for the Champions League round of 16 was huge for Barcelona considering they would be competing next week if they hadn’t. However, they still have a midweek obstacle in Atletico Madrid for the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals in the Spanish capital.

Raphinha didn’t complete the La Liga match against Elche (Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Raphinha didn't complete the La Liga match against Elche (Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Raphinha’s injury isn’t serious, as it is only a minor muscle issue. The problem with this match is that he hasn’t had enough time to recover. He picked it up in Barcelona’s victory over Elche on January 31, which places his absence within a normal recovery period.

Lamine Yamal continues to lose teammates as Barcelona confirm key absence vs. Atletico Madrid in Copa del Rey clash

The Brazilian then missed the Cup victory over Albacete and the La Liga triumph over Real Mallorca. With the team’s next match in doubt after Flick’s comments, a potential return could be next Monday in Girona. If he isn’t ready, his comeback date would be the following Sunday in the Levante match.

Raphinha isn’t Barcelona’s only absent

This match was already going to be a tough obstacle for Barcelona, with injuries making it an even harder challenge. In addition to Raphinha’s absence, the manager will also be without another attacker, Marcus Rashford, who won’t be ready.

Flick discussed the English striker’s absence from the lineup: “We have some problems in the team. Rashford won’t be able to play. It’s not good news, but I believe in my team. In hard situations, we grow.”

