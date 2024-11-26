Inter Miami CF has appointed Javier Mascherano as their new head coach for the 2025 season. Mascherano, a former teammate of Lionel Messi with both Barcelona and the Argentina national team, will reunite with Messi, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, and Luis Suárez in Miami.

In his first statement as Inter Miami’s manager, Mascherano expressed his excitement and ambition: “Being able to manage at a club like Inter Miami is an honor for me, a privilege that I will try to make the most of. I was attracted by the organization’s ambition and the infrastructure it has to support it,” he said.

He added, “I’m excited to work with everyone at Inter Miami to help the club achieve new goals and give the fans unforgettable moments.”

Mascherano inherits a team that won the 2023 Leagues Cup and the 2024 Supporters’ Shield, although they exited early in the playoffs. In 2025, Inter Miami will compete in the MLS, Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Potential debut and 2025 competition schedule

Mascherano’s first match in charge could be a pre-season friendly against Florida rivals Orlando City on February 14th, 2025, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

While the Concacaf Champions Cup begins February 4th, Inter Miami’s participation dates are yet to be confirmed. The MLS season is tentatively scheduled for late February, with the Club World Cup starting on June 15th, and the Leagues Cup expected in late July.

This marks Mascherano’s first professional club coaching role, following a successful tenure with Argentina’s youth national teams (U-20 and U-23), where he compiled a record of 28 wins, 10 draws, and 12 losses in 50 matches. His managerial experience includes winning the 2022 L’Alcúdia Tournament.