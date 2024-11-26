Manchester United’s ambitions under new head coach Ruben Amorim have taken center stage, with reports confirming the club’s serious interest in Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Napoli’s dynamic winger. The Georgian international has become one of the most coveted players in world soccer, and United is reportedly preparing a record-breaking package to secure his services.

The 23-year-old winger has been instrumental in Napoli’s success, most notably during their 2023 Serie A title-winning campaign. Known for his exceptional dribbling and goal-scoring abilities, the Georgian star has amassed 30 goals and 28 assists since joining the club, including five goals and two assists in 15 matches this season under Antonio Conte.

His performances have attracted widespread attention, with several top clubs vying for his signature. Despite having a contract with the Partenopei until 2027, stalled negotiations over a new deal have fueled speculation about his potential departure.

United’s bold financial package

Italian outlet Sport Mediaset reports that Manchester United is prepared to outbid Napoli with an offer that dwarfs the Italian club’s current proposal. While Napoli is willing to offer Kvaratskhelia €6 million per year, bonuses included, United is ready to present a €8 million annual salary, along with €1 million in achievable bonuses.

This deal would see Kvaratskhelia earn approximately £128,500 per week after tax, a significant increase compared to Napoli’s offer. The move could cost United around €100 million, a price tag that reflects the Georgian star’s value and potential. “The feeling is that the Red Devils have enough to lure the Napoli talisman,” the report suggests, indicating United’s confidence in sealing the deal.

Amorim’s vision and kvaratskhelia’s role

Newly appointed head coach Ruben Amorim has already identified Kvaratskhelia as a “key target” for his tactical system. Amorim reportedly plans to use the winger as an inside forward in his preferred 3-4-2-1 formation, a role similar to what Kvaratskhelia plays under Conte at Napoli.

Amorim’s first match in charge highlighted United’s need for reinforcements on the left side of the attack. While Alejandro Garnacho filled the role, his decision-making left room for improvement, and Amorim may seek a more seasoned option to complement Marcus Rashford.

Napoli’s dilemma: To sell or not to sell, and to which club?

Napoli’s reluctance to match United’s financial package could force the club to consider selling Kvaratskhelia in the summer of 2025. With two years remaining on his contract by then, Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis may opt to cash in on the Georgian star rather than risk losing him for less later.

Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna expressed the club’s intent to renew Kvaratskhelia’s contract, stating, “We want to reward his journey in Napoli. He still has two more years with us. If it doesn’t work out, we’ll talk about it again at the end of the season.”

However, with Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona also monitoring the situation, United faces stiff competition for the winger’s signature. Manchester United’s pursuit of Kvaratskhelia signals a shift in transfer strategy under Amorim. Following a £200 million summer spending spree under Erik ten Hag, United is now focusing on targeted signings to enhance Amorim’s tactical vision.