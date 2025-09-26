Inter Miami coach Mascherano reveals Busquets’ plans after retirement and shares honest take: ‘It’s not easy’

The news of Sergio Busquets’ retirement made headlines around the world. Soccer stars from across the globe shared their messages for the Spanish icon, who will hang up his boots at the end of the 2025 Major League Soccer season. Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano addressed the decision.

“He gathered all of us and told us — we were surprised,” Mascherano revealed during Friday’s press conference, as reported by journalist Jose Armando on X. “Busi is totally convinced… It’s a shame because he’s still performing at a high level, and we could keep enjoying the quality he brings.”

When asked about his personal reaction to Sergio’s decision, the Argentine coach was candid. “When a former teammate announces his retirement, it stirs up everything we’ve lived through. What I try to talk to them about is what they’ll face the day after. It’s not easy, and you have to be ready,” Javier said.

“All you can do from the role of a friend is to speak about what happened at that time and what you believe,” Mascherano added. He speaks from experience, having made the same decision just a few years ago: in 2020, after a short stint with Estudiantes in Argentina, where he played just 11 matches, he officially ended his career at age 36.

Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Javier Mascherano playing for Barcelona.

Busquets’ plans after retirement

In the same conversation, Mascherano shared some insight into what Busquets is planning to do once his playing career comes to an end. “We’ve talked in the past, and Busquets told me he’ll try to become a coach,” Javier acknowledged.

“Busi is going to be a coach — when, how, and where will be up to him,” Mascherano said. In that regard, the Inter Miami coach emphasized Sergio’s readiness for the next step: “I don’t know when it will happen, but he has all the necessary qualities.”

Busquets’ impact on soccer, according to Mascherano

Finally, Javier Mascherano highlighted the key role Busquets played in that legendary Barcelona team coached by Pep Guardiola — a side many consider the greatest of all time. “He was a fundamental player for Barcelona’s style of play. It wouldn’t have been the same without Busquets,” the Argentine coach explained.

He also emphasized that Sergio’s influence extended far beyond Barcelona. “Busquets was a player who changed the way people think about the holding midfielder,” Javier said. “I don’t think there would be a Rodri without Busi. One of the best central midfielders I’ve ever seen.”

