Video: Harry Kane breaks all-time record held by Cristiano Ronaldo and Haaland with Bayern brace vs Bremen

Harry Kane shined on Friday for Bayern Munich against Werder Bremen. The English striker netted two goals that not only helped his team secure another Bundesliga victory, but also allowed him to surpass a record held by Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland.

The brace at Allianz Arena made Kane the fastest player to reach 100 goals with a single club across Europe’s top five leagues — Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and England. Harry needed just 104 matches to hit the milestone, averaging nearly one goal per game.

The previous record was shared by Ronaldo and Haaland. The Portuguese star was the first of them to top the ranking, scoring his 100th goal for Real Madrid during the 2011–12 season in a UEFA Champions League match against Olympique Lyonnais.

A little over a decade later, Erling Haaland matched that remarkable feat with Manchester City in 2024. He reached 100 goals in exactly the same number of appearances — 105 — during his third season in the Premier League following his transfer from Borussia Dortmund.

The brace from Kane against Werder Bremen

Coming off a hat-trick last week in Bayern’s 4–1 win over Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga, Harry Kane had already been under the spotlight. Many expected him to continue his incredible scoring form this season, making Friday’s match a perfect opportunity to break the record held by Ronaldo and Haaland.

And Kane didn’t disappoint. He took his time, going scoreless in the opening minutes against Werder Bremen. Bayern Munich took the lead through Jonathan Tah, and just before halftime, Harry converted a penalty for his first of the night. With the game under control, the historic goal came in the second half, when he finished off an assist from Luis Diaz.

Kane’s numbers

Harry Kane’s impact at Bayern Munich has been exceptional. He arrived a little over two years ago from Tottenham and quickly became a key figure in the squad. His biggest scoring output has come in the Bundesliga: 36 goals in his first year, 26 in the second, and already 10 at the start of his third season.

He also added four more goals in other domestic competitions like the DFB-Pokal and the German Super Cup. Internationally, he has been just as effective: 8 goals in the 2023–24 UEFA Champions League, 11 in the following edition, and 2 so far this season — plus 3 more in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

