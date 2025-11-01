Video: Lionel Messi scores stunning goal for Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC in MLS playoffs

Nashville SC were the better side for most of Saturday’s Game 2 in the opening round of the Major League Soccer playoffs against Inter Miami. However, Lionel Messi appeared late in the match with a brilliant strike to close the gap.

The Coyotes took the field at Geodis Park on Saturday knowing that a loss would end their 2025 campaign. That sense of urgency showed throughout the match, as they outperformed the Herons. From the opening minutes, it was clear that the hosts had greater attacking intent — something that quickly showed on the scoreboard. In the 9th minute, Sam Surridge scored the opener from the penalty spot after being fouled by goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo.

After that, Inter Miami reacted and took control of the game. With a few flashes from Messi, they came close to equalizing. Their best chances came from a Jordi Alba cross that Tadeo Allende narrowly missed and a shot off the post by Luis Suarez.

Nashville SC also had opportunities to extend their lead, which they eventually did in the final moments before halftime. After a corner kick, Josh Bauer pounced on a loose ball in front of goal and, while on the ground, made it 2–0.

Tweet placeholder

Messi’s goal wasn’t enough

In the second half, Nashville defended well and rarely looked in danger, but in the closing minutes Inter Miami pushed hard in search of the two goals they needed to take the match to penalties. First, Suarez had a clear chance well saved by goalkeeper Joe Willis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also MLS 2025 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

Then, in one of the final opportunities, Lionel Messi collected the ball inside the box, shifted to his left foot, and unleashed a stunning strike to make it 2–1. After that, the Herons pressed for an equalizer but ran out of time.

When will Game 3 between Inter Miami and Nashville SC be played?

After two matches, the first-round MLS Eastern Conference playoff series between Inter Miami and Nashville SC is tied with one win apiece. The Herons won 3–1 at Chase Stadium, while the Coyotes responded with a 2–1 victory at Geodis Park.

That means the two teams will face off one final time to determine who advances to the semifinals. The decisive match will take place next Saturday, November 8, at Chase Stadium. A winner must emerge — if the game ends in a draw after regulation, it will go to penalties. The winner will move on to face either FC Cincinnati or Columbus Crew in the semifinals.

Advertisement