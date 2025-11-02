Trent Alexander-Arnold opens up on Liverpool fans’ expected reception before showdown with Real Madrid

Trent Alexander-Arnold has risen to prominence as one of the greatest players in Liverpool‘s storied history. Emerging from the club’s youth academy, he joined the first team in 2016, becoming a fan favorite. However, his move to Real Madrid as a free agent did not sit well with supporters. Now, the Englishman is gearing up for his first game at Anfield Stadium since leaving the Reds and has spoken about the anticipated reception from fans.

“Whatever way I’m received, is the decision of the fans… I’ll always love the club, I’ll always be a fan of the club… I’ll always be thankful for the opportunities and the things we achieved together… they’ll live with me forever. No matter what, my feeling won’t change towards Liverpool. I’ve got memories there that will last me a lifetime, and no matter how I’m received, that won’t change,” Trent said, via Prime Video Sport.

Alexander-Arnold secured his place in Liverpool‘s history books, yet his departure as a free agent prompted jeers from a portion of the fanbase in the final weeks of his contract with the Reds. However, some fans continue to hold him in high regard, acknowledging his legendary status at the club. His achievements include winning two Premier League titles, one Champions League, one FA Cup, and one League Cup, all while playing a pivotal role during the Jurgen Klopp era.

Although many would think that Real Madrid’s fixture against Liverpool would cause Trent some anxiety, the Englishman surprised everyone by sharing the anecdote. “When the draw was announced, everyone knew it was going to happen, it was destined for that fixture to come… After the draw, Robbo [Andy Robertson], Mo [Salah] and Ibou [Konate] all messaged me, we were just laughing,” he shared, showcasing his continued rapport with the Reds roster despite fans criticism.

Trent Alexander-Arnold of Real Madrid celebrating a goal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is reportedly given a crucial opportunity within Real Madrid

Following his arrival at Real Madrid as a star player, Trent Alexander-Arnold was expected to secure a starting position in Xabi Alonso’s lineup. However, the Englishman has not managed to claim the right-back spot over Daniel Carvajal. Additionally, injuries have sidelined him for seven games since his arrival, hindering his adaptation. Despite these setbacks, the 27-year-old star may have a significant opportunity in the upcoming match against Liverpool.

With Carvajal sidelined due to a long-term injury, Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to start for Real Madrid in the Champions League game against Liverpool. Although Federico Valverde has excelled at right-back, the Uruguayan may return to the midfield, providing the Englishman with the opportunity to secure his role in the lineup while Dani Carvajal remains out for several months.