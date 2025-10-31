From Messi’s rival to Inter Miami teammate? South American star reportedly eyed for next MLS season

Inter Miami are currently focused on Saturday’s matchup against Nashville SC, in which they’ll be seeking a victory to advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals of Major League Soccer. However, building the next roster is already becoming a topic of discussion, with a South American star potentially joining Lionel Messi’s team.

This week, rumors began circulating about Inter Miami’s supposed interest in Pedro Gallese, the 35-year-old Peruvian goalkeeper who has spent a long time with Orlando City in MLS. Speculation about his future arose due to difficulties in renewing his contract, which expires on December 31 and led to unsuccessful negotiations.

“Orlando City SC announced today that goalkeeper Pedro Gallese will depart the Club following the conclusion of his current contract,” read a statement published Friday on the Florida side’s official website. “Gallese leaves the City Beautiful after six memorable seasons as a Lion.”

This news has only intensified rumors about a potential move to Inter Miami. “Several clubs have reportedly inquired about his situation, including the pink side,” reported Infobae this week, referring to Inter Miami’s supposed interest in signing the experienced goalkeeper.

Does Inter Miami need a goalkeeper?

The goalkeeper position has seen the most changes at Inter Miami in recent months. In previous seasons, that spot was held by Drake Callender, a key figure in the club’s only two titles, the 2023 Leagues Cup and the 2024 Supporters’ Shield. However, injuries and limited opportunities led the American player to leave for Charlotte FC this year.

In that context, Oscar Ustari took over as the Herons’ main goalkeeper this season. His 40 appearances and strong performances in key moments, including the FIFA Club World Cup, led Inter Miami to extend his contract through December 2026.

But physical issues caused Ustari to lose ground, to the point of being benched by head coach Javier Mascherano. In recent matches, including Game 1 of the playoffs against Nashville SC, starter duties went to Rocco Rios Novo.

Messi knows Gallese well

The possible signing of Pedro Gallese would be an interesting addition for Inter Miami, given the goalkeeper’s extensive professional experience. But it would also mark the meeting of Lionel Messi with one of his most frequent rivals at both club and international level.

With Argentina, Messi faced Gallese’s Peru five times, scoring in only one of those matches. In the World Cup qualifiers leading up to Russia 2018, they drew 0-0, with Gallese being the standout player, denying Messi multiple goals. In the two following World Cup cycles, Argentina won all four matches against Peru, but Leo only scored twice in Lima in October 2023.

With Lionel’s arrival in MLS, the rivalry continued at club level. Inter Miami and Orlando City, Florida rivals, have faced each other several times since then, with many standout performances by Messi. The Argentine forward faced Gallese four times across MLS and the Leagues Cup, scoring six goals.

Coach Mascherano on Gallese

Following the news about Pedro Gallese’s contract not being renewed by Orlando City, Javier Mascherano was asked about the goalkeeper possibly joining Inter Miami in 2026. “We don’t usually talk about players who are at other clubs and aren’t part of our team,” the coach said during Friday’s press conference, as shared by journalist Jose Armando on X.

“We’re at a stage where the most important thing is focusing on the conclusion of these playoffs. We can’t waste energy on rumors or what’s happening at other teams,” Mascherano added, while acknowledging that Inter Miami are already planning for the future. “The club is working and will step up preparation for next season once the current tournament ends.”