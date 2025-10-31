Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
MLS
Comments

From Messi’s rival to Inter Miami teammate? South American star reportedly eyed for next MLS season

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami warming up.
© Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami warming up.

Inter Miami are currently focused on Saturday’s matchup against Nashville SC, in which they’ll be seeking a victory to advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals of Major League Soccer. However, building the next roster is already becoming a topic of discussion, with a South American star potentially joining Lionel Messi’s team.

This week, rumors began circulating about Inter Miami’s supposed interest in Pedro Gallese, the 35-year-old Peruvian goalkeeper who has spent a long time with Orlando City in MLS. Speculation about his future arose due to difficulties in renewing his contract, which expires on December 31 and led to unsuccessful negotiations.

“Orlando City SC announced today that goalkeeper Pedro Gallese will depart the Club following the conclusion of his current contract,” read a statement published Friday on the Florida side’s official website. “Gallese leaves the City Beautiful after six memorable seasons as a Lion.”

This news has only intensified rumors about a potential move to Inter Miami. “Several clubs have reportedly inquired about his situation, including the pink side,” reported Infobae this week, referring to Inter Miami’s supposed interest in signing the experienced goalkeeper.

Pedro Gallese of Peru reacts

Pedro Gallese of Peru.

Does Inter Miami need a goalkeeper?

The goalkeeper position has seen the most changes at Inter Miami in recent months. In previous seasons, that spot was held by Drake Callender, a key figure in the club’s only two titles, the 2023 Leagues Cup and the 2024 Supporters’ Shield. However, injuries and limited opportunities led the American player to leave for Charlotte FC this year.

Advertisement
Inter Miami TV Schedule and Streaming Links

see also

Inter Miami TV Schedule and Streaming Links

In that context, Oscar Ustari took over as the Herons’ main goalkeeper this season. His 40 appearances and strong performances in key moments, including the FIFA Club World Cup, led Inter Miami to extend his contract through December 2026.

But physical issues caused Ustari to lose ground, to the point of being benched by head coach Javier Mascherano. In recent matches, including Game 1 of the playoffs against Nashville SC, starter duties went to Rocco Rios Novo.

Messi knows Gallese well

The possible signing of Pedro Gallese would be an interesting addition for Inter Miami, given the goalkeeper’s extensive professional experience. But it would also mark the meeting of Lionel Messi with one of his most frequent rivals at both club and international level.

Advertisement

With Argentina, Messi faced Gallese’s Peru five times, scoring in only one of those matches. In the World Cup qualifiers leading up to Russia 2018, they drew 0-0, with Gallese being the standout player, denying Messi multiple goals. In the two following World Cup cycles, Argentina won all four matches against Peru, but Leo only scored twice in Lima in October 2023.

With Lionel’s arrival in MLS, the rivalry continued at club level. Inter Miami and Orlando City, Florida rivals, have faced each other several times since then, with many standout performances by Messi. The Argentine forward faced Gallese four times across MLS and the Leagues Cup, scoring six goals.

Lionel Messi opens up on his retirement after Inter Miami teammates Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets announce theirs

see also

Lionel Messi opens up on his retirement after Inter Miami teammates Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets announce theirs

Coach Mascherano on Gallese

Following the news about Pedro Gallese’s contract not being renewed by Orlando City, Javier Mascherano was asked about the goalkeeper possibly joining Inter Miami in 2026. “We don’t usually talk about players who are at other clubs and aren’t part of our team,” the coach said during Friday’s press conference, as shared by journalist Jose Armando on X.

Advertisement

We’re at a stage where the most important thing is focusing on the conclusion of these playoffs. We can’t waste energy on rumors or what’s happening at other teams,” Mascherano added, while acknowledging that Inter Miami are already planning for the future. “The club is working and will step up preparation for next season once the current tournament ends.”

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi, final chapter: Al-Nassr star’s 2026 World Cup record quest could cement historic edge over Inter Miami ace

Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi, final chapter: Al-Nassr star’s 2026 World Cup record quest could cement historic edge over Inter Miami ace

As their paths converge one last time on the world stage, one record could see Ronaldo stand alone, leaving Messi behind despite both preparing for their final hurrah.

Lionel Messi’s rare impressive Ligue 1 record still stands strong two years after PSG exit: Even Kylian Mbappe and Osumane Dembele failed to catch up

Lionel Messi’s rare impressive Ligue 1 record still stands strong two years after PSG exit: Even Kylian Mbappe and Osumane Dembele failed to catch up

For Kylian Mbappe, the prince of Paris turned Madrid superstar, and Ousmane Dembele, the electric 2025 Ballon d’Or winner who sparked a new era, the challenge was as symbolic as it was statistical. Both men pushed, created, and dazzled — yet one rare record from Messi’s time in Ligue 1 remains out of reach.

Angola’s fee to play against Lionel Messi’s Argentina in November reportedly revealed

Angola’s fee to play against Lionel Messi’s Argentina in November reportedly revealed

As part of the celebration of the 50th anniversary of its independence, the fee Angola paid to face Lionel Messi’s Argentina has reportedly been revealed.

U-17 World Cup kicks off in Qatar: Why it’s a crucial test ahead of the 2026 FIFA tournament in North America

U-17 World Cup kicks off in Qatar: Why it’s a crucial test ahead of the 2026 FIFA tournament in North America

Ahead of the 2026 World Cup, FIFA will have the chance to monitor the U-17 tournament in Qatar — a key test event for what’s to come.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo