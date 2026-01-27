Cristiano Ronaldo welcomes first signing of 2026 as young star Hayder Abdulkareem shares touching message about new chapter with Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo’s presence at Al-Nassr continues to reshape careers around him, drawing young talents toward the Saudi club with the promise of elite exposure and a global stage. This winter, that pull has been felt once again, as a highly rated midfielder from Iraq completed a long-anticipated move that he has described as life-changing. While the transfer itself may not dominate headlines like the arrivals of established superstars, the story behind it carries deep personal meaning — one that only emerged after the deal was made official.

The club has quietly added another piece to its evolving squad, strengthening its midfield while underlining its growing reach beyond Europe and South America. For Cristiano Ronaldo, it means welcoming yet another new teammate into the dressing room, as Al-Nassr continues to blend global icons with ambitious young players seeking their breakthrough.

Al-Nassr moved decisively during the winter transfer window to secure the services of Hayder Abdulkareem, completing negotiations with Iraqi side Al-Zawraa after several days of intensive talks. According to Saudi newspaper Al-Riyadiyah, the agreement was finalized swiftly once both clubs aligned on financial terms and contract structure.

The midfielder has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract, running until June 2026, with an option for an additional season in Al-Nassr’s favour. The deal reportedly cost around $500,000, paid directly to Al-Zawraa to release the player from his contract, while the Iraqi club also secured a 15% sell-on clause in case of a future transfer.

From a personal standpoint, Abdulkareem’s move represents a significant step up. His annual salary is reported to be approximately $450,000, a figure that reflects both his potential and the club’s belief in his development.

Jorge Jesus’ influence behind the move

One of the most significant aspects of the transfer was the role played by head coach Jorge Jesus. The Portuguese tactician personally identified Abdulkareem as a target after watching him closely in continental competition. The two sides faced each other in the AFC Champions League, where the young midfielder’s composure and tactical intelligence stood out.

Club insiders confirmed that the signing was made on Jesus’ direct recommendation, with Al-Nassr’s management moving quickly to deliver the player he wanted. That endorsement alone speaks volumes about the expectations placed on the 21-year-old as he prepares to integrate into a squad featuring world-class experience.

Hayder Abdulkareem and Marcelo Brozovic

Abdulkareem arrives having played 12 matches this season, nine in the domestic league and three in the AFC Champions League, scoring two goals in the process — modest numbers on paper, but ones that hint at his ability to contribute from midfield rather than simply dictate play.

What did Abdulkareem say?

Only after his official presentation did the deeper meaning of the move come into focus. Taking to social media following the announcement, Abdulkareem shared a heartfelt message that captured the weight of the moment. “A dream I’ve carried for years… Today it becomes reality. This is only the beginning,” he wrote.

The words revealed that this transfer was not merely a career progression, but the fulfilment of a long-held ambition. For a player emerging from Iraqi soccer, joining a club of Al-Nassr’s stature — and sharing the pitch with Cristiano Ronaldo — represents validation of years of dedication and perseverance.