Lionel Messi‘s brief exchange with Club América fans following a recent friendly match in Las Vegas has unexpectedly escalated. After Messi responded to jeers with a celebratory gesture referencing Argentina’s three World Cup titles, the initial social media backlash from Mexican fans was anticipated to fade. However, the situation has taken an unexpected turn.

As Mexican media outlets prepare to weigh in, with prominent journalists expected to express their discontent, organized protests are being planned. Fans are using social media platforms like Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram to coordinate demonstrations on February 5th.

Interestingly, the planned protests are scheduled to coincide with Cristiano Ronaldo‘s 40th birthday, turning the event into a symbolic anti-Messi rally, rather than a simple tribute to the Portuguese star.

The Ángel de la Independencia in Mexico City, the Glorieta de la Minerva in Guadalajara, and other central locations across Mexico are slated as meeting points for those wishing to publicly express their outrage at Messi’s actions. This coordinated effort highlights the depth of feeling and the widespread nature of the reaction.

Adding fuel to the fire: Bofo Bautista’s comments

Former Chivas de Guadalajara star, Luis Roberto Alves “Bofo” Bautista, further ignited the controversy. While expressing admiration for Messi’s playing abilities, he criticized his response to the jeers. Bautista stated, “I admired you as a player, but to mess with my country speaks to your lack of professionalism and education.“ Bautista’s comments add another layer to this rapidly evolving controversy.

This escalating situation illustrates the complex interplay between sports, nationalism, and social media. Messi’s actions, while seemingly minor, tapped into deeper sentiments and resentments among some Mexican soccer fans.

The planned protests highlight the power of social media in mobilizing large-scale demonstrations and the significant emotional investment many have in their national teams and football rivalries.

The response from Messi, his representatives, and the footballing world more broadly will be closely watched. The situation also provides a striking example of how a seemingly minor incident, amplified by social media, can quickly transform into a major public relations challenge.