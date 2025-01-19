Pep Guardiola has once again reiterated that no player compares to Lionel Messi, even when discussing Erling Haaland, the prolific striker currently leading Manchester City’s attack.

Guardiola, who coached Messi during Barcelona’s glory years, has consistently deflected comparisons between the Argentinian legend and other players. This time, the question focused on Haaland’s recent contract extension with City and his remarkable goalscoring record.

Guardiola acknowledged Haaland‘s impressive statistics and goalscoring ability, stating, “Of course, his numbers, scoring goals, are at a very high level.“ Haaland’s recent contract extension with City until 2034 underscores his value to the club.

Guardiola highlighted Cristiano Ronaldo as the closest player to Messi in terms of sustained excellence, commenting, “Leo has been like Cristiano, I would say. Both have been scoring lots of goals every season for 14 or 15 years, reaching the final stages of competitions.”

Kylian Mbappé: Another elite goalscorer

The manager added Kylian Mbappé to this elite group of goalscorers, stating, “The three of them, for example, as I said, and maybe Kylian Mbappé too, have incredible numbers. So all of them are top players.”

However, Guardiola emphasized that Messi’s unique qualities set him apart. His versatility to play in multiple positions, and his ability to create chances for teammates are unparalleled. “But Leo can play in different positions and create many things for his teammates. So Leo is incomparable. And I think Cristiano has been very close,” he concluded.

Guardiola’s comments reaffirm his longstanding belief in Messi’s unparalleled status in the world of football. While acknowledging the exceptional talents of Haaland, Ronaldo, and Mbappé, he maintains that Messi’s unique blend of goalscoring prowess, playmaking ability, and positional versatility makes him truly incomparable. The comparison underscores the unique qualities that have defined Messi’s legendary career.