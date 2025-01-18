Carlo Ancelotti, one of Real Madrid’s most decorated managers, finds himself in an uncertain position. Despite leading the club to past glory, the Italian tactician faces mounting pressure after a series of underwhelming performances and high-profile defeats. Reports now suggest that his future hangs in the balance, with one critical factor potentially sealing his fate.

Real Madrid’s season has been far from smooth. The club’s disappointing 5-2 loss to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final earlier this month encapsulated their struggles. Despite the summer addition of Kylian Mbappe, the team has failed to meet expectations, a fact not lost on fans or club officials.

Ancelotti has faced harsh criticism for his team’s inability to perform in big games. The heavy defeat to Barcelona was preceded by a 4-0 loss to the same rivals in October, a string of poor results that has seen confidence in his leadership wane. Los Blancos also suffered defeats to AC Milan and Liverpool in the Champions League, further highlighting the team’s struggles against elite opposition.

According to Relevo, the recent loss to Barcelona may serve as a final warning for Ancelotti, with club officials reportedly considering a mid-season change if the downward trend continues. In fact, the statistics do little to strengthen the Italian boss’ case. His team is averaging 2.10 points per game this season, a figure that represents his worst performance across his two stints at the club. This dip in form has seen Real Madrid drop to second place in La Liga behind cross-city rivals Atletico Madrid.

Compounding matters, the team currently sits 20th in the Champions League group stage and faces a steep challenge to secure automatic qualification. With crucial games against Salzburg and Stade Brest on the horizon, Real Madrid must achieve maximum points to progress.

What could seal Ancelotti’s face?

The mystery factor behind Ancelotti’s potential mid-season dismissal is Real Madrid’s performance in the Champions League. Relevo adds that failure to advance past the playoff stage of the competition could seal his fate. Club officials have reportedly made it clear that another disastrous result in Europe would lead to his dismissal.

“Ancelotti knows that Real Madrid’s management has begun to doubt his abilities, especially after the defeats against Milan and Barcelona,” the report states. The Italian coach’s future now depends on turning results around in both La Liga and Europe.

Plans for replacement

If Ancelotti is sacked mid-season, reports suggest that Santiago Solari, the club’s director of football, could take over temporarily. However, Real Madrid has long-term plans for Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso to assume the managerial role. While Alonso is slated to join in 2026, when Ancelotti’s contract expires, that timeline could be accelerated if the Italian departs prematurely.

Ancelotti is reportedly aware of the precariousness of his position. His ability to secure his job beyond this season hinges on delivering either the La Liga title or Champions League success.