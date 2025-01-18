Neymar’s career appears to be at a crossroads once again as he approaches a potential departure from Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal. While speculation has linked him with moves to prominent MLS clubs such as Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez’s Inter Miami or its league rival Chicago Fire, the Brazilian star’s next destination might come as a surprise. Talks are reportedly underway with another club for a January loan deal that could lead to an emotional homecoming.

After a challenging stint with Al-Hilal marred by injuries, Neymar’s future with the Saudi Pro League champions seems bleak. Signed for a massive €90 million fee, the former Paris Saint-Germain star has struggled to make an impact, with his time on the pitch limited to just 42 minutes across two matches before a severe hamstring injury sidelined him.

Head coach Jorge Jesus has made the club’s stance on Neymar abundantly clear, stating, “He will not be registered,” effectively ruling him out of their plans for the league’s second half. According to The Athletic, the Blue Waves have no intention of extending the Brazilian’s contract, making his departure almost certain.

Push for nostalgic return

In Brazil, Neymar’s former club, Santos, has intensified efforts to bring their prodigal son back home. The club has reportedly initiated negotiations with Al-Hilal for a six-month loan, aiming to reunite with Neymar before his contract with the Saudi side expires.

Santos’ intentions extend beyond the immediate loan. According to reports, the plan includes a permanent deal following the loan’s conclusion, marking a full-circle moment for Neymar, who rose to prominence at Santos before his high-profile move to Barcelona in 2013.

The emotional pull of a return to Santos has been amplified by the club’s campaign to sway the veteran. As reported by Globo Esporte, the Peixe presented a heartfelt video to Neymar’s father, utilizing AI (artificial intelligence) to recreate the voice of the late Pele. In the video, the late Brazilian legend outlines compelling reasons for the 32-year-old to come back to Santos, a gesture that reportedly left the player’s father deeply moved.

Fans join campaign

Santos’ fans have also played a pivotal role in this effort. During the opening game of the Paulistão season against Mirassol, the Vila Belmiro faithful broke into chants urging Neymar to return: “Olê, olê, olê, olá, come back to your house, Neymar!” The passionate plea highlights the emotional connection between the superstar and the Santos fanbase, who see him as a symbol of the club’s glorious past.

The proposed six-month loan deal would allow Neymar to see out the remainder of his contract with Al-Hilal while also giving Santos a significant boost during this period. The Brazilian giant hopes that this arrangement will reignite Neymar’s career and pave the way for a permanent return to his roots.