With just days left before turning 40, Cristiano Ronaldo continues his remarkable journey in Saudi Arabia with Al Nassr, delivering stellar performances and edging closer to the historic 1,000-goal milestone. Addressing the topic, he made a bold statement, declaring, “I’m the best in history.”

Having already cemented his legacy in Europe with Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus, fans are now eager to see if Ronaldo will reach this unprecedented milestone. Speaking with Edu Aguirre on the Spanish TV channel La Sexta, the Portuguese star was asked whether he was tired of the expectations surrounding him. He responded candidly:

“Honestly, I’m not tired, but people are getting a bit too fixated on the 1,000 goals. I know I’m also to blame, but it feels like they’re devaluing what I’m doing. For example, this year, I’m scoring goals, a lot of goals, beautiful goals, but people aren’t appreciating the moment. Instead, they’re just saying, “85 to go, 84 to go…

“I don’t like that. Things need to happen naturally. If I score 920 goals, 925, 930… The best in history is me, period,” Ronaldo stated, prompting Aguirre to ask, “Are you the best in history?” To which he confidently replied: “When it comes to scoring goals, the numbers speak for themselves. That’s why I’m not going to sit here and say I’ll reach 1,000. If I do, great…“

He then emphasized the importance of focusing on short-term goals at this stage of his career. “I don’t know if I’ll get there, but I don’t think long-term—I focus on the moment, on the present. I don’t know if one day I’ll wake up unmotivated and not want to play anymore. Living in the moment is much better than thinking too far ahead, especially in soccer,” he stated.

After scoring a brace against Al Wasl, Ronaldo extended his career tally to 923 goals. While he remains 77 goals away from the coveted 1,000-goal mark, he appears unfazed by the chase, showing no signs of letting external pressure affect his game.

Ronaldo not focused on the 2026 World Cup

With 23 goals and four assists in 25 appearances during the 2024-25 season, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to defy expectations at 39 years old. His exceptional form has led many to speculate that he could feature in the 2026 World Cup, hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico. However, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner remains cautious about making such a commitment.

“If I had to think, ‘the World Cup is a year and a half away,’ well, there’s still one and a half year for that, you have so many things to do before then. I don’t think like that. If I make it? Great. If I don’t? No big deal,” Ronaldo said when asked about his potential involvement in the tournament.

Edu Aguirre then pressed further, suggesting that with his current form, playing in the World Cup seemed inevitable. Ronaldo, however, refused to dwell on the speculation. “Everyone suggests I can reach it. If you ask me if I’d like to, of course. But I’m not obsessed with it,” he concluded.