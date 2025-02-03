Cristiano Ronaldo continues his impressive start to 2025, proving once again that age is just a number. In Al Nassr’s AFC Champions League match against Al Wasl, the Portuguese star converted a penalty, further extending his remarkable goal-scoring record.

The home side took the lead in the 25th minute when midfielder Ali Al Hassan unleashed a stunning strike from outside the box. Al Nassr continued to push forward in search of a second goal, and just before halftime, they were awarded a penalty.

In the 43rd minute, Al Wasl defender Salem Al Azizi handled the ball inside the box following a cross, prompting the referee to point to the spot. As expected, Ronaldo stepped up to take the penalty and made no mistake, slotting the ball clinically into the left side to double Al Nassr’s advantage.

With this goal, Ronaldo has now scored seven times in 2025 and continues to edge closer to the 1,000-goal milestone, taking his career tally to 922. So far this season, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has registered 22 goals and four assists in 25 appearances for Al Nassr.

Winning the AFC Champions League remains one of Al Nassr’s top objectives this season, and Ronaldo is determined to lift his first official trophy in Saudi Arabia. The crucial three points currently earned against Al Wasl have moved Al Nassr up to third place in the group standings, tied with Al Hilal at 16 points and just three points behind leaders Al Ahli.

Jhon Duran makes Al Nassr debut

Jhon Duran’s long-awaited debut for Al Nassr has finally arrived. The Colombian striker, who became the club’s most expensive signing at €77 million, was immediately integrated into the squad by head coach Stefano Pioli.

Just three days after his official announcement, the former Aston Villa forward was named in the starting XI for his first appearance with the Saudi side, sharing the striker position alongside star Cristiano Ronaldo.

*Developing story…