Emiliano Martinez has solidified his reputation as one of the world’s premier goalkeepers, earning the FIFA The Best Goalkeeper Award for the second time in 2024. However, despite the accolade, the Argentine reflected on his 2024-25 season with Aston Villa, candidly admitting there’s room for improvement in certain aspects of his game.

Aston Villa are navigating a challenging campaign as they aim to secure a top Premier League finish while competing in the UEFA Champions League. Speaking to ESPN, Martinez expressed pride in receiving the prestigious award but also took time to evaluate the team’s demanding season.

“I’m feeling very good. I think I’m a very consistent goalkeeper and fit well into any system,” he said. “It’s been a bit harder for us in the Premier League with the demands of the Champions League,” Martinez admitted, who has featured in 23 of Aston Villa’s 25 matches this season

One of Martinez’s personal goals has always been to keep clean sheets, but he acknowledged that this has been a challenge: “I’m not having a great year in that aspect, but the important thing is winning and securing Champions League qualification again.”

While Martinez continues to demonstrate his class with crucial performances—like his stunning save against Nottingham Forest and his role in the victory over Manchester City—his clean sheet record has dipped. In the Champions League, he has kept 4 clean sheets in 6 matches, but his Premier League record highlights the struggle. By Matchday 17, Martinez has only recorded two clean sheets: a 0-0 draw against Manchester United and a narrow 1-0 win over Southampton.

Martinez makes history with second FIFA The Best Goalkeeper Award

For his performances during the 2023-24 season, Martinez secured his second FIFA The Best Goalkeeper Award, amassing 26 points to finish ahead of Ederson (16 points), Unai Simon (13 points), Gianluigi Donnarumma, Andriy Lunin, Mike Maignan, and David Raya.

Martinez was pivotal for both club and country last season. He helped Aston Villa secure Champions League qualification for the first time in over 40 years, while also starring for Argentina national team as they won their second consecutive Copa America. His efforts in the tournament earned him the Golden Glove and a place in the Best XI.

With this latest accolade, Martinez becomes the first goalkeeper to win the FIFA The Best Goalkeeper Award twice. His first victory came in 2022, following his heroic performances in Argentina’s World Cup-winning campaign. On both occasions, Martinez finished with 26 points, cementing his legacy as one of the sport’s elite goalkeepers.