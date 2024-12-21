As Real Madrid prepares to wrap up 2024, manager Carlo Ancelotti has outlined his ambitious plan to integrate three of soccer’s brightest stars—Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, and Vinicius—into a cohesive attacking unit. At a press conference before Madrid’s final La Liga clash of the year against Sevilla, Ancelotti shed light on how the trio can function effectively together while reversing his previous stance on the matter.

Since his arrival, Mbappe has faced significant scrutiny. Despite an impressive tally of nine goals in 15 games, the French superstar hasn’t fully clicked in his new surroundings. Initially deployed as a center-forward to accommodate Vinicius on the left wing, the 26-year-old struggled to adapt, a challenge he has openly acknowledged.

Ancelotti, famous for his tactical flexibility, had recently vowed to shift course. in late November, the Italian tactician previously revealed plans to position Mbappe on the left wing, his favored role while moving Vinicius into a central attacking position. This decision, while unconventional, seemed to maximize both players’ potential.

Ancelotti reverts previous statements

Integrating Mbappe, Vinicius, and Bellingham hasn’t been straightforward due to injuries and positional overlaps. However, Ancelotti is optimistic ahead of Real Madrid‘s last game of 2024. In a change of heart, the seasoned tactician has apparently retracted his earlier remarks on the trio’s roles in the squad. The 65-year-old now envisions a fluid frontline where players rotate freely rather than being confined to rigid roles.

“They haven’t played together much because sometimes Rodrygo or Bellingham have been injured,” Ancelotti explained. “But from what I’ve seen, they combine and adapt very well to each other’s characteristics. Sometimes Mbappe has played on the left, sometimes Vinícius has played inside, and other times Bellingham has dropped to the left. I’ll give them freedom to find the right position.”

Ancelotti’s system banks on Bellingham’s versatility as a midfielder who can seamlessly join the attack. The English star has been a revelation this season, and his ability to operate between the lines complements the dynamic styles of Mbappe and Vinicius.

Stage set for one of best attacks of 2025?

While Vini is central to Ancelotti’s plans, he won’t feature again in 2024 due to a suspension following his fifth yellow card in a match against Rayo Vallecano. The Brazilian forward has been granted an early holiday but remains with the team to foster ‘camaraderie’. “He’ll return with us to Madrid,” Ancelotti said, adding that the Ballon d’Or runner-up trained with the squad and underwent physiotherapy to avoid injuries.

Meanwhile, for Mbappe, adapting to life at the Santiago Bernabeu hasn’t been without its hurdles. Ancelotti, however, believes the Frenchman has turned a corner. “His adaptation period is over,” Ancelotti declared. “He has shown a good version and can improve. He is motivated and happy to be here. He needed this adaptation period, like everyone else, but it is over now.”

With the Brazillian expected to return rejuvenated, Mbappe finding his groove, and Bellingham continuing his stellar form, the stage is set for Ancelotti to unleash one of the most formidable attacks in world soccer in 2025.