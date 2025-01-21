The world of soccer is no stranger to drama, especially when it involves some of the sport’s biggest stars. Recently, Brazilian superstar Neymar shed light on his relationship with Kylian Mbappe during their time at Paris Saint-Germain. His revelations included claims of tension between Mbappe and Lionel Messi, particularly after the Argentine joined PSG in 2021. The Brazilian’s candid remarks have reignited discussions about the dynamics between the three superstars. In response, Mbappe, now at Real Madrid, offered a composed and respectful take on the situation.

Speaking on a podcast hosted by Brazilian legend Romario, Neymar was forthright about his relationship with Mbappe. While dismissing the idea that Mbappe was an outright annoyance during their shared time at PSG, Neymar admitted to moments of tension.

“No, he is not [annoying]. I have my things with him; we had a little fight, but he was crucial to us when he arrived. I used to call him Golden Boy,” Neymar remarked. He went on to praise Mbappe’s talent and potential, saying, “I always believed he was going to be one of the best. I always helped him, and we shared many moments together, including dinners at my home. We enjoyed some fantastic years as teammates.”

However, the 32-year-old revealed that things shifted after Lionel Messi moved to France in 2021. According to Neymar, Mbappe seemed to struggle with sharing the spotlight. “After Messi joined, I sensed a bit of jealousy from him. He didn’t want to share my attention with anyone else, which led to some disagreements and a noticeable change in attitude,“ he stated.

Tensions on and off pitch

Neymar’s remarks highlighted how the trio’s dynamic evolved. Both Neymar and Mbappe arrived at PSG in 2017, joining from Barcelona and Monaco, respectively. While their partnership initially flourished, tensions became more apparent over time. One notable incident occurred during a Ligue 1 clash against Montpellier in 2022 when the duo clashed over penalty duties. Neymar took charge of the second penalty after Mbappe missed the first, showcasing the underlying friction between the two stars.

Despite boasting a roster featuring Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe, PSG failed to secure the elusive Champions League title, often faltering in critical knockout matches. Neymar acknowledged that the team’s strong personalities played a role in these struggles. “Having egos is beneficial, but soccer is a team sport. You can’t win alone. You need teammates willing to contribute. If no one runs or assists, achieving victory becomes nearly impossible,” he explained.

How did Mbappe respond to Neymar?

Since Neymar’s comments, Kylian Mbappe has remained focused on his career at Real Madrid. Addressing the situation during a media interaction, the Frenchman chose a respectful and forward-looking tone.

“Neymar’s words? I have nothing to say. I’m focused on what I’m doing here in Madrid. I have a lot of respect for Neymar,” he said in an interview. He emphasized his desire to remember the positives from their time together, stating, “I want to remember the good things about him, of a unique player in the history of soccer. Good luck to him and his family.”