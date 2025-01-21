Lionel Messi has expressed confidence in Inter Miami‘s ability to compete in the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup, set for the summer of 2025. Miami’s inclusion in the tournament has been met with some controversy, with some suggesting it’s a move to increase the tournament’s profile given its staging in the United States, and Inter Miami hosting the opening match.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced Inter Miami’s participation in late October 2024, sparking debate. The club will face some of the world’s best teams in a tournament often dominated by European and South American giants.

Speaking to TN Deportivo after Inter Miami’s penalty shootout victory over Club América, Messi voiced his optimism: “The truth is that it’s a year with a lot of matches, and the Club World Cup is in June,” he said. “We also have a difficult group, and we’re going to fight [to qualify]. We’re going to compete, but first we have to think about what is coming; we have many matches before that.”

Messi also expressed his excitement for the upcoming season, stating: “Well, as I always say, I’m just starting the year. Honestly, I’m starting it feeling really, really excited and motivated. Hopefully, I can feel good as the year goes on, and it’s important to start off strong to be in good shape when the official matches come around.” His return from injury, after a break since November, further boosts team morale and anticipation.

Jorge Mas: No controversy, just success

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas echoed Messi’s sentiment, stating that the club’s 2024 achievements fully justified their place in the Club World Cup. In a statement shortly after the tournament’s lineup was announced, Mas emphasized: “There’s no controversy. One of our goals for 2024 was to qualify for the Club World Cup. Especially on the heels of winning the 2023 Leagues Cup and then the Supporters’ Shield and setting the league record for most points.”

Inter Miami faces a challenging path to success in the Club World Cup. Their group stage matches will be tough tests against some of the best teams in the world.

However, Messi’s confidence and the team’s recent successes provide a strong foundation for a competitive showing. The team’s success in the coming months will be a significant factor in determining their level of preparedness for this international tournament.