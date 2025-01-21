As AC Milan prepares to face Girona in a critical Champions League encounter at San Siro, questions loom over whether Rafael Leao will have to carry the offensive burden alone. Head coach Sergio Conceicao has provided an update on the fitness of Christian Pulisic, whose availability remains uncertain following a recent injury. Pulisic’s absence could force Milan to rely on Leao as they seek three vital points to improve their standing in the tournament.

Milan currently sits 12th in the Champions League standings, with 12 points, one shy of the coveted top-eight spot that guarantees an automatic bye to the round of 16. A win against Girona would bolster their chances of avoiding a playoff draw scheduled for January 30. Despite their recent success in the competition—highlighted by a stunning 3-1 victory over defending champions Real Madrid in November—the Rossoneri must overcome injury setbacks to key players to maintain their momentum.

Christian Pulisic, Milan’s top scorer and assist leader this season with 10 goals and 7 assists across all competitions, has been sidelined with a muscle injury he sustained in a recent Serie A win against Como. Although scans revealed no serious damage, the team has been cautious with the 26-year-old’s recovery.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Sergio Conceicao addressed Pulisic’s potential involvement. “We have training tomorrow [Wednesday] morning; let’s see how it goes,” said the Milan coach. “I don’t want to risk losing him for a month or two. If he’s 100 percent and can help, I’ll bring him to the bench—otherwise, I won’t.”

The USMNT star missed Milan’s 2-0 defeat to Juventus last weekend, and his absence was felt as the club struggled to create clear-cut opportunities. He also missed Tuesday’s training session, further casting doubt on his availability for Wednesday’s game.

Leao to shoulder Milan’s attacking responsibilities?

With Pulisic’s status uncertain, much of the attacking responsibility may fall on Rafael Leao. The Portuguese forward has been in fine form this season, but the absence of his American teammate could make Milan’s attack more predictable against a Girona side desperate for points after back-to-back Champions League defeats.

The Spanish side enters the match reeling from a 4-0 thrashing by PSV, while Milan has won four consecutive games in the competition following a narrow opening loss to Liverpool. However, with other injuries affecting the squad, including Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Samuel Chukwueze, the Rossoneri’s depth will be tested.

Options for Conceicao

To compensate for Pulisic’s likely absence, Conceicao could turn to another American ace, Yunus Musah, who has shown promise in adapting to different roles within Milan’s tactical framework. Noah Okafor, recently cleared for action after his failed exit, could also feature in the starting lineup.

Young talents like Francesco Camarda could make their mark as Conceicao explores alternative options to strengthen his squad. On the defensive side, injuries to key players such as Malick Thiaw and the suspension of Fikayo Tomori add to the club’s challenges.