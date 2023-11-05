Our Hull City TV schedule has all the Tigers games showing on US TV and streaming.

The Tigers only recently made the English top flight, and remain a mostly lower-division side.

Hull City TV Schedule

Hull City on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 1904

Stadium: MKM Stadium

Manager: Liam Rosenior

Best English top-flight finish: 16th (2014)

FA Cup: Runners-up (2014)

Lower titles: Third Division (1933, 1949, 1966, 2021)

Where Can I Watch the Hull City Match?

EFL Championship games feature weekly on ESPN+ in the US. However, not every match is available. The FA Cup and League Cup are also found on the streaming service.

Tigers Plus is a streaming service offered by the club for non-UK fans, letting you watch Hull City not featured as part of the EFL’s international broadcast agreements (games on ESPN+ in the US). Single game options and audio-only plans are also available.

Watch Hull City on ESPN+:

USA Network, NBC, Telemundo, and Universo are where to watch EPL matches on TV through the 2028 season if Hull City is able to win promotion. Peacock has all the non-televised EPL matches.

Hull City A.F.C. History

Hull City Association Football Club was founded in June 1904. After starting playing only friendly matches, the club joined the Football League Second Division in 1905. This first league season saw the debut of the amber and black striped shirts that gave the team its “Tigers” nickname.

After a few years of sharing grounds with local rugby and cricket outfits, Hull City opened its first true home, Anlaby Road, in 1906.

Aside from a brief two-season spell in the 1980s and an eight-year stay at the turn of the millennium in the fourth division, Hull City played their entire history in the second or third tier of the English game. That is, until 2008. The Tigers won the promotion playoffs that year and advanced to the Premier League for the first time ever. In just five seasons they’d risen from the fourth to first tier, one of the quickest ascents ever.

Since then, Hull has been a yo-yo club, never finishing better than 16th in the EPL. They even spent one season down in League One.

In the club’s history, the only league titles they’ve won are third-division crowns. The other times they’ve been promoted were as second or third-place, or as winners of the playoff. As for cups, they notably qualified for the Europa League for the only time ever via being runners-up in the 2014 FA Cup. They also finished as runners-up in the EFL Trophy in 1984.

In 2013, then-owner Assem Allam created massive controversy amongst the club’s supporters when he attempted to officially change the name of the club to “Hull Tigers”. The saga dragged on for several years, but eventually after resistance to the idea would not go away, the rebranding was dropped and the club remains Hull City A.F.C.

Hull plays at the MKM Stadium, which opened in 2002. They share the 25,586-seat venue with rugby league side Hull FC. This makes MKM the largest rugby league stadium in the country.

