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Jack Wilshere suggests 16-year-old Max Dowman for England’s World Cup squad: who is the youngest ever to play?

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Max Dowman of Arsenal.
© Eddie Keogh/Getty ImagesMax Dowman of Arsenal.

Max Dowman has captured the attention of European soccer over the past year with his sudden emergence in Arsenal’s first team at just 16 years old. With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, former England international Jack Wilshere has thrown his name into the conversation as a potential squad inclusion, which would make him one of the youngest players ever to appear at the tournament.

Still only 15 at the time, Dowman broke records as the youngest player ever to appear in the UEFA Champions League and the youngest to score in both that competition and the Premier League. While he has yet to earn his first senior England cap, Wilshere believes the teenager is not only the future of the Three Lions, but ready for the present.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Wilshere made a candid case for Dowman’s inclusion: “The only thing I would say is, Spain would take him. That’s what I think. We have this way at times in England of building them up but then protecting them. You get caught in that (place): ‘If he goes what will people say?’ He is definitely good enough. Even if he goes and he doesn’t play that much. Which I think he can. I think he is good enough.”

Wilshere then drew a bold comparison with Lamine Yamal, whose contributions proved decisive in Spain’s run to the Euro 2024 title. “He is going to be there eventually. I understand people saying, ‘Maybe not’. But I also think Yamal went as a 16-year-old and he was the best player in the tournament,” he added.

Samuel Edozie of Southampton is tackled by Max Dowman of Arsenal.

Samuel Edozie of Southampton is tackled by Max Dowman of Arsenal.

Wilshere, who represented England at the 2014 World Cup before retiring from the game, had a front-row seat to Dowman’s development. While serving as Arsenal’s Under-18s coach, he watched Dowman integrate into the squad at just 13 years old, recalling that even then “he was getting the highest numbers in the Under-18s for his sprints, and his high-intensity running.”

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Dowman still under Tuchel’s consideration

Despite having yet to earn a senior cap, head coach Thomas Tuchel has not ruled out the possibility of a surprise World Cup call-up for Dowman. After leaving the Arsenal teenager out of his March international break squad, Tuchel was pressed on a potential inclusion at the tournament and left the door firmly ajar.

We always have the chance to call him up for the World Cup. Why wouldn’t I keep the door open? I keep the door open for anyone with any age. It’s very young and there are arguments that it’s too young but why open all these arguments now? Let him fight for his minutes. At the moment he’s not a regular starter. You could argue you should be maybe a starter at your club to be considered,” he stated in a press conference back in March.

Who is the youngest player ever to appear at the World Cup?

The World Cup brings together the best players from every competing nation, and young stars often find themselves behind more established, experienced names in the pecking order. While Brazil legend Pelé is widely associated with youthful World Cup greatness, currently holding the record as the youngest player to win the tournament, his record as the youngest to play in one has long since been surpassed.

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That distinction belongs to Norman Whiteside, who made his World Cup debut for Northern Ireland at Spain 1982 at just 17 years and 41 days old. Behind him sit Samuel Eto’o, who was 17 years and 98 days old when he appeared for Cameroon at France 1998, and Nigeria’s Femi Opabunmi, who was 17 years and 101 days old at Korea-Japan 2002.

Norman Whiteside of Northern Ireland.

Norman Whiteside of Northern Ireland.

Against that backdrop, Max Dowman stands in a position to make history. Born on December 31, 2009, he is currently 16 years old, and with the 2026 World Cup less than three months away, if he earns a call-up and sees the pitch, he would become the youngest player ever to appear in a World Cup match.

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