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How to watch Ukraine vs Sweden match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup qualifiers

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Oleksandr Zubkov of Ukraine
© John Thys - Pool/Getty ImagesOleksandr Zubkov of Ukraine
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Ukraine vs Sweden on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Ukraine vs Sweden
WHAT UEFA World Cup Qualifiers
WHEN 3:45pm ET /12:45pm PT • Thursday, March 26, 2026
WHERE Fubo, Tubi, Amazon Prime Video and ViX
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Momentum and pedigree collide in a high-stakes, win-or-go-home showdown as Ukraine meets Sweden for a spot in the next round. Ukraine enters as the favorite after a strong qualifying run that included a second-place finish behind France national soccer team and an impressive knockout of Iceland.

Meanwhile, Sweden kept its hopes alive through the Nations League following a disappointing campaign. With Ukraine’s form surging and Sweden leaning on its veteran core in a pressure-packed setting, expect a tightly contested battle where every moment matters.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Ukraine vs Sweden and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
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