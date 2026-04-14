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Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE Updates: Confirmed lineups for the Colchoneros and Blaugranas

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid and Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona.
© Eric Alonso & David Ramos/Getty ImagesJulian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid and Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona.

Atletico Madrid hosts FC Barcelona this Tuesday for the decisive second leg of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano. Stick with us for live, minute-by-minute coverage of what promises to be a high-stakes showdown in the Spanish capital.

The Colchoneros look to defend a hard-fought 2-0 advantage earned in the first leg, where they capitalized on a 10-man Barcelona side following Pau Cubarsi’s red card. A stunning free kick from Julian Alvarez and a clinical finish by Alexander Sorloth have left the Blaugrana needing a legendary comeback to punch their ticket to the semifinals.

Barcelona enters the night buoyed by a dominant 4-1 thrashing of Espanyol, exactly the kind of scoreline that would see them through tonight. Meanwhile, Atletico is coming off a 2-1 defeat to Sevilla, though manager Diego Simeone rested the bulk of his starters to ensure his squad hits the pitch tonight at peak fitness.

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Atletico's confirmed lineup!

After resting most of the players last game against Sevilla, coach Diego Simeone confirmed Atletico's starting lineup (4-4-2): Juan Musso; Nahuel Molina, Robin Le Normand, Clement Lenglet, Matteo Ruggeri; Giuliano Simeone, Koke, Marcos Llorente, Ademola Lookman; Antoine Griezmann, Julian Alvarez.

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Barcelona's starting XI confirmed!

Coach Hansi Flick has confirmed the eleven players that'll be looking for the epic comeback against Atletico Madrid (4-2-3-1): Joan Garcia; Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia, Gerard Martin, Joao Cancelo; Gavi, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Fermin Lopez; Ferran Torres.

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Kickoff time and how to watch

The game between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona will kick off at 3 PM (ET).

You can watch the UEFA Champions League live on Paramount+, DirecTV Stream, DAZN, Univision, TUDN and ViX.

Atletico Madrid host FC Barcelona in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals

Welcome to our live blog for the second leg of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals between Atletico Madrid and FC Barcelona. Stay with us for key updates and live minute-by-minute coverage!

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