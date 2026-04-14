Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE Updates: Confirmed lineups for the Colchoneros and Blaugranas

Atletico Madrid hosts FC Barcelona this Tuesday for the decisive second leg of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano. Stick with us for live, minute-by-minute coverage of what promises to be a high-stakes showdown in the Spanish capital.

The Colchoneros look to defend a hard-fought 2-0 advantage earned in the first leg, where they capitalized on a 10-man Barcelona side following Pau Cubarsi’s red card. A stunning free kick from Julian Alvarez and a clinical finish by Alexander Sorloth have left the Blaugrana needing a legendary comeback to punch their ticket to the semifinals.

Barcelona enters the night buoyed by a dominant 4-1 thrashing of Espanyol, exactly the kind of scoreline that would see them through tonight. Meanwhile, Atletico is coming off a 2-1 defeat to Sevilla, though manager Diego Simeone rested the bulk of his starters to ensure his squad hits the pitch tonight at peak fitness.