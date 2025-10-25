Trending topics:
Comments

Has Lionel Messi ever scored an Olimpico? Watch Inter Miami captain just come agonizingly close again vs. Nashville SC

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Even after rewriting the record books time and again, Lionel Messi continues to chase soccer’s rarest moments. On Friday night, playing for Inter Miami, the 38-year-old maestro once again proved that even legends can still surprise. Messi led the club to a 3-1 playoff victory over Nashville SC, scoring twice and assisting another, yet it was the goal he didn’t score that captured the imagination of millions.

Messi’s Inter Miami began its MLS Cup Playoff campaign with style, dismantling Nashville in the opening match of their Eastern Conference first-round best-of-three series. It was a masterclass from start to finish.

The Argentine opened the scoring in the 19th minute after exchanging passes with his long-time strike partner, Luis Suarez, who whipped in a pinpoint cross for Messi to meet with a rare diving header. It was his first headed goal since 2009 and the 29th of his career, sparking wild celebrations at Chase Stadium.

Tadeo Allende doubled Inter Miami’s lead in the 62nd minute, while Messi added a third deep into stoppage time, capitalizing on a spilled cross from goalkeeper Joe Willis. Nashville’s Hany Mukhtar managed a late consolation, but by then, Javier Mascherano’s men had already sealed the result. But it was what happened in the 84th minute that drew gasps from the crowd — a moment that could have completed the most impossible checklist in soccer history.

Lifelong challenge for Messi

While Messi’s brace secured victory, his attempt from a corner late in the game nearly made history. The Argentine curled the ball from the flag, and for a heartbeat, it looked destined to drop perfectly inside the near post — only to drift just inches wide. That strike represented more than just a routine effort. It was a glimpse of the one goal Messi has yet to score: the Olimpico.

An Olimpico — a goal scored directly from a corner kick — combines technique, audacity, and a touch of fortune. It’s a move few dare to try and even fewer master. Over his career spanning Barcelona, PSG, Argentina, and now Inter Miami, Messi has attempted the feat countless times — each near-miss feeding the myth further.

As ESPN noted, “Messi has accomplished everything in soccer. Almost.” He’s conquered every frontier: Champions League titles, Copa America trophies, Ballon d’Ors, and the 2022 World Cup. But despite reaching 890 career goals, an Olimpico remains the missing gem from his collection.

It’s not for lack of trying. During his Barcelona years, Messi often forced goalkeepers into acrobatic saves from corners. For Argentina, his curling deliveries have rattled the post — notably against Paraguay in 2023. Even earlier this year, while facing FC Dallas, he came agonizingly close again, his corner effort tipped over by the goalkeeper’s desperate reflexes.

The centenary of an Argentine invention

Fittingly, the Olimpico traces its roots back to Argentina itself. The first-ever recorded Olimpico was scored in 1924 by Cesareo Onzari, an Argentine winger, against Uruguay, the reigning Olympic champions at the time. A century later, another Argentine is still chasing the same piece of magic.

In Messi’s case, it’s become a personal obsession, a final challenge in a career defined by artistry and perfectionism. Fans around the world have dedicated compilation videos to his near-misses, treating each attempt like an unfolding story. The anticipation grows every time he steps over a corner flag.

