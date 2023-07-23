Tottenham first-team players, including England captain Kane, are in Thailand for a pre-season friendly.

On Sunday, he was due to play for Spurs against Leicester in Bangkok, unfortunately, the game was cancelled due to bad weather. However, Kane’s long-term prospects may be better off outside the Premier League and England.

With his contract at Tottenham set to expire at the end of the upcoming season, the 29-year-old striker has been extensively linked to a transfer away from the club this summer.

Despite interest from English rivals like Manchester United and Chelsea, Spurs president Daniel Levy is adamant about holding on to his most prized asset.

Kane’s family spotted in Munich

However, speculation over Harry Kane’s possible exit from Tottenham continues to rise after reports that his wife and children had been sighted in Munich. The German tabloid BILD reports that Kane’s wife, Kate, and other family members recently visited the German city to scope out the area and potential housing options.

If accurate, it’s a huge development indicating the prolific striker has decided to go to Germany. The transfer decision appears to rest with Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich as they now need to negotiate a transfer fee for the England striker.

New offer incoming next week

Earlier proposals from $77 million and $90 million from the Bavarians for Kane were supposedly turned down, as previously confirmed by The Athletic. The Lilywhites, though, are believed to be demanding $111 million.

As a result, the Bundesliga champions are reportedly putting the finishing touches on a third bid to sign the player. SPORT BILD adds that it’s expected to satisfy Daniel Levy’s $111 million value requirement and open negotiations with Bayern.

It’s said that the new hierarchy at Allianz Arena are confident that they can finalize the signing of the Englishman before the end of July. In fact, they would want to present the revised bid on July 27 once the player returns from his Asian trip.

Photo credit: IMAGO / NurPhoto