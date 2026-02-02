Hansi Flick’s Barcelona reportedly set firm boundaries on Marc-André ter Stegen’s potential comeback

Following months of uncertainty, Marc-André ter Stegen has solidified his professional future by joining Girona FC in pursuit of regular playing time. Although he has delivered solid performances, he recently suffered a severe injury that could sideline him for several months. Consequently, speculation has arisen about a potential return to Barcelona, but reports suggest that Hansi Flick‘s team has set firm boundaries on that possibility.

According to Girona FC on X, formerly Twitter, Marc-André ter Stegen suffered a left hamstring injury during the match against Real Oviedo. In addition, Gerard Romero reports that the German may have tendon damage, which could require surgery and keep him sidelined for around three months. Given this situation, the goalkeeper could return to Barcelona, as Girona do not rule out terminating the loan since he would miss a large part of the season.

Even though Girona considered terminating the German’s loan due to his expected long absence, Barcelona have already made a firm decision. According to Fernando Polo of Mundo Deportivo, the Blaugrana will not accept Marc-André ter Stegen’s return, as there is no contractual option for this. However, the 33-year-old star could complete a large part of his recovery at the club’s facilities.

Marc-André’s potential return may not be positive for his professional career as he would be entirely out of contention for the 2026 World Cup. With Joan Garcia and Wojciech Szczęsny securing the goalkeeper positions, he would not be a key player. Additionally, it won’t be easy for ter Stegen to get loaned out again, making him a third option in Barcelona.

Having ter Stegen expected to be out for several months, Girona have decided to chase another goalkeeper to reinforce the team, reports Cadena SER. With this latest problem, Marc-André suffers his fourth injury in three seasons, holding back his progress as a stellar figure and complicating his future.

Marc-André ter Stegen’s future looks uncertain amid growing concerns

Marc-André ter Stegen has gone from being one of the best goalkeepers in the world to facing an uncertain future. In recent seasons, the German has suffered several injuries that have stalled his progress, leaving him relegated to Barcelona’s third-choice goalkeeper. While he still has a chance to shine for a few months in Girona, his professional future remains highly uncertain due to a very particular detail.

Having proven to be a difference-making goalkeeper, ter Stegen continues to attract interest from several clubs across Europe. However, his future is reportedly stalled by his salary demands. As one of Barcelona’s highest-paid players, the German is said to want to keep his lucrative wages at his next club or have the Blaugrana pay out the remainder of his contract to allow him to leave. As a result, his future appears highly uncertain.