Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan reportedly make a surprising decision on Jean-Philippe Mateta’s arrival for a compelling reason

Christian Pulisic began the 2025–26 season in top form, but the USMNT star has seen a notable drop in his performance. In response, the Rossoneri decided to target Jean-Philippe Mateta as a potential attacking reinforcement. After several weeks of progress in the deal, AC Milan were reportedly close to finalizing his arrival, but one requirement from the Italian side completely changed the outlook, leading them to make a surprising decision.

In order to carefully review Mateta’s physical condition, AC Milan decided to request additional medical checks, Sky Sports reports. While the Frenchman hasn’t suffered any recent injuries, the Italian side want to avoid signing a player who isn’t in full physical shape, as it already happened with Victor Boniface in 2025, when the deal collapsed due to serious knee issues. Following these examinations, the Rossoneri are said to have already made a surprising decision.

According to reports by Sacha Tavolieri, AC Milan have decided not to sign Jean-Philippe Mateta from Crystal Palace. Not only did they run into issues regarding his agents’ commissions, but the Frenchman is also dealing with physical problems. In fact, the 28-year-old star would need knee surgery to fully recover, which would rule him out for three to four months, effectively discarding any potential departure from the English club.

Having ruled out Mateta’s arrival, the Rossoneri may decide not to make any signing in the striker role in the next days, betting on Christopher Nkunku, Niclas Füllkrug, and the potential comeback of Santiago Gimenez. Nonetheless, Massimiliano Allegri could experience a revolution in the offense in the Summer 2026, chasing a more experienced profile like Dusan Vlahovic as a free agent, to reinforce the scoring prowess ahead of the UEFA Champions League.

Ruling out Mateta, Gimenez earns his big chance at AC Milan

Jean-Philippe Mateta’s arrival would have definitively cut short Santiago Giménez’s future at AC Milan. At 28 years old and in top form in the Premier League, the Frenchman would have been the undisputed starter, pushing the Mexican striker aside. However, his knee issues prevented the move to the Italian side. While this is a setback for the Rossoneri, it represents a huge opportunity for the 25-year-old star.

Although Santiago Giménez still being sidelined through injury, he shared a positive update on his recovery. With that in mind, the Mexican forward has until the end of the season to showcase his talent and secure his place at AC Milan. However, the task won’t be easy for the 25-year-old striker, as the Rossoneri are targeting his sale in the summer of 2026, reports la Gazzeta dello Sport. Because of this, he must show his best version to ensure his continuity at the club.