As the calendar year draws to a close, Barcelona manager Hansi Flick faces another significant injury blow following Lamine Yamal‘s recent absence. Now, Ferran Torres joins the growing list of sidelined players, casting doubts over the Blaugrana’s readiness for the critical Spanish Super Cup fixtures.

Barcelona confirmed earlier this week that Ferran Torres suffered a “minor muscular injury” during the La Liga clash against Atletico de Madrid. The Valencia-born winger, known for his resilience and form this season, was substituted in the second half after experiencing discomfort. A subsequent MRI revealed a small soleus muscle injury in his right leg.

“First-team player Ferran Torres finished Saturday’s match with some muscular discomfort. Due to the persistence of these issues, a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan was conducted on Tuesday, which revealed a small injury to the soleus muscle in his right leg. His recovery will dictate his availability,” read a statement from the Blaugrana. While the injury is described as minor, Torres’ unavailability has significant implications for a team already battling numerous setbacks.

The Catalan side refrained from specifying the duration of Torres’ recovery, but reports suggest the 23-year-old will likely miss the Copa del Rey Round of 32 match against Barbastro on January 4. Questions also linger about his readiness for the Spanish Super Cup semifinal against Athletic Bilbao on January 8, with just weeks remaining for him to regain fitness.

Adding to the uncertainty, long-term absentees like Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Marc Bernal remain unavailable, leaving the Blaugrana stretched thin as they prepare for a critical phase of the season.

How long will Ferran Torres be out?

Despite initial optimism, Mundo Deportivo reports that Ferran Torres could be out for approximately three weeks, which would place his potential return just before the Spanish Super Cup semifinal. This timeline includes recovery from his soleus injury and a possible return to match fitness.

The Blaugrana fans will recall Torres’ impactful performances in recent weeks. Known for his versatility and adaptability, The Spaniard has been a key figure in Flick’s tactical setup, rotating as a center-forward alongside Robert Lewandowski.

After joining the Camp Nou outfit with high expectations, Torres has experienced a rollercoaster of form. However, his resurgence this season has been pivotal for the Blaugrana. With three goals and two assists in 13 La Liga appearances, he has been instrumental in maintaining Barcelona’s attacking threat.

Memorable highlights include his brace against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League and crucial goals against Mallorca and Real Betis. Flick has praised the Spaniard for his mental toughness, adaptability, and ability to deliver impactful performances even when coming off the bench. Primarily a right winger, Torres has also excelled in the center-forward role—a position he mastered during his time at Manchester City and under Luis Enrique for Spain.