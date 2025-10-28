Hansi Flick’s assistant Sorg addresses Lamine Yamal’s struggles during Barcelona’s loss to Real Madrid

Lamine Yamal was far from his best during Sunday’s El Clásico against Real Madrid, with FC Barcelona clearly feeling his dip in form in a game that marked their second defeat of the 2025-26 La Liga season. After the match, Hansi Flick’s assistant coach Marcus Sorg addressed the 18-year-old’s struggles at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Despite dominating possession, Barcelona struggled to create clear chances against a Real Madrid side that was nearly flawless in attack, posing a constant threat in the final third. In contrast, Yamal found himself shut down by the opposing defense, repeatedly forced to pass the ball backward under pressure.

After the game, Sorg spoke to the press about how Real Madrid managed to neutralize Barcelona’s young star: “Often they played two against one and tried to prevent him from entering the area. It’s normal. He is young, he has to improve, and we will help him.”

The German assistant also analyzed how Real Madrid’s strategy specifically targeted Yamal’s biggest strengths. “He needs rhythm, games… It’s normal. He’s 18, and we have to give him time and help him. It’s normal, opponents try everything against him and adjust to defend well. We have to work more and help him bring out the best version on the field,” he state.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona passes the ball whilst under pressure from Alvaro Carreras of Real Madrid.

Yamal had raised tensions before the game with a bold statement that didn’t sit well with Real Madrid players and fans. Once the match began, however, he was far from his usual level, managing only two off-target shots, completing four dribbles, and losing possession 22 times.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Former Barcelona star Rafinha surprisingly blames Lamine Yamal: ‘His words gave extra motivation to Madrid’

Sorg was also asked whether the hostile crowd might have affected the Barcelona prodigy: “It’s possible. Perhaps a little. Because he’s learning to deal with the crowd, the booing… It’s a process. It’s true that he’s usually very motivated, and today wasn’t very easy for him.“

Why was Flick sidelined?

Barcelona were already missing key attackers such as Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha, a major setback compared to recent El Clásico matchups. However, one of the biggest surprises came on the sideline: while Xabi Alonso stood on the touchline, Hansi Flick watched from the stands.

Flick served a one-match suspension after being sent off during Barcelona’s previous game against Girona. With the club’s appeal denied, assistant coach Marcus Sorg was left in charge from the bench at the Bernabéu.

Advertisement