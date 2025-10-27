Amidst a wave of injuries, Barcelona was decisively defeated by Real Madrid, who, despite not dominating possession, commanded the offensive play. While the defensive sector left many questions unanswered, it was Lamine Yamal who bore the brunt of the criticism after his regular performance. Even former player Rafinha joined in, leaving his clear perspective on his pre-game statements.

On DAZN’s broadcast, former Barcelona player Rafinha analyzed Lamine Yamal’s situation, offering a clear perspective. “He sinned through youth and a lack of maturity in saying what he said. His words gave extra motivation to Madrid,” he said. Adding to the opinion, former Real Madrid star Guti said, “Lamine Yamal is too young to know the history of Real Madrid and Barça. I too would have called him out on his words.”

Ahead of the match, Lamine Yamal participated in a Kings League Spain event, representing La Capital CF. During his speech, he criticized Real Madrid, saying they ‘stole and complained a lot,‘ a remark that incensed both fans and players like Vinicius and Dani Carvajal, who confronted him post-game. For that reason, Rafinha Alcantara noted that his comments inadvertently spurred Real Madrid players, fueling their motivation to secure a victory.

Blaming an 18-year-old for Barcelona’s defeat, despite Lamine’s imprecise words, seems misguided. Moreover, Yamal has been dealing with groin pain, which understandably affects his performance, highlighting the unfairness of criticism focused on pressure instead of his physical condition. On top of that, the absence of standout players like Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha notably impacted the Culers’ chances.

Following his injury during the UEFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers with Spain, Lamine Yamal made his return on October 18, featuring in pivotal matches against Girona and Olympiakos. Despite his offensive contributions, his physical sharpness seemed lacking, a fact underscored in the recent clash with Real Madrid. Now, a report sheds lights on his physical readiness previous the last game.

According to Gerard Romero at Jijantes FC, Lamine Yamal’s entourage informed Barcelona 15 days ago about the young player’s serious pubic discomfort. In response, the club is actively consulting medical specialists to prevent a potential injury relapse. Consequently, he might miss upcoming games to focus on a full recovery, with Raphinha targeting a November 1 return and the promising emergence of Roony Bardghji.