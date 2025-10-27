Trending topics:
Former Barcelona star Rafinha surprisingly blames Lamine Yamal: ‘His words gave extra motivation to Madrid’

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Rafinha, while playing fort Barcelona in 2012, and Lamine Yamal.
© David Ramos/Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesRafinha, while playing fort Barcelona in 2012, and Lamine Yamal.

Amidst a wave of injuries, Barcelona was decisively defeated by Real Madrid, who, despite not dominating possession, commanded the offensive play. While the defensive sector left many questions unanswered, it was Lamine Yamal who bore the brunt of the criticism after his regular performance. Even former player Rafinha joined in, leaving his clear perspective on his pre-game statements.

On DAZN’s broadcast, former Barcelona player Rafinha analyzed Lamine Yamal’s situation, offering a clear perspective. He sinned through youth and a lack of maturity in saying what he said. His words gave extra motivation to Madrid,” he said. Adding to the opinion, former Real Madrid star Guti said, “Lamine Yamal is too young to know the history of Real Madrid and Barça. I too would have called him out on his words.”

Ahead of the match, Lamine Yamal participated in a Kings League Spain event, representing La Capital CF. During his speech, he criticized Real Madrid, saying they ‘stole and complained a lot,‘ a remark that incensed both fans and players like Vinicius and Dani Carvajal, who confronted him post-game. For that reason, Rafinha Alcantara noted that his comments inadvertently spurred Real Madrid players, fueling their motivation to secure a victory.

Blaming an 18-year-old for Barcelona’s defeat, despite Lamine’s imprecise words, seems misguided. Moreover, Yamal has been dealing with groin pain, which understandably affects his performance, highlighting the unfairness of criticism focused on pressure instead of his physical condition. On top of that, the absence of standout players like Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha notably impacted the Culers’ chances.

Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal and Barcelona star Lamine Yamal

Dani Carvajal of Real Madrid clashes with Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona.

Is Lamine Yamal still with physical discomfort? New report reveals details on the Barcelona star condition

Following his injury during the UEFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers with Spain, Lamine Yamal made his return on October 18, featuring in pivotal matches against Girona and Olympiakos. Despite his offensive contributions, his physical sharpness seemed lacking, a fact underscored in the recent clash with Real Madrid. Now, a report sheds lights on his physical readiness previous the last game.

Vinicius opens up to Real Madrid fans after confrontation with Lamine Yamal and Barcelona in El Clásico win

see also

Vinicius opens up to Real Madrid fans after confrontation with Lamine Yamal and Barcelona in El Clásico win

According to Gerard Romero at Jijantes FC, Lamine Yamal’s entourage informed Barcelona 15 days ago about the young player’s serious pubic discomfort. In response, the club is actively consulting medical specialists to prevent a potential injury relapse. Consequently, he might miss upcoming games to focus on a full recovery, with Raphinha targeting a November 1 return and the promising emergence of Roony Bardghji.

EDITORS’ PICKS
Vinicius opens up to Real Madrid fans after confrontation with Lamine Yamal and Barcelona in El Clásico win

Vinicius opens up to Real Madrid fans after confrontation with Lamine Yamal and Barcelona in El Clásico win

After confronting with FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal in El Clasico, Vinicius Junior opened up to Real Madrid fans reflecting on the episode.

Jude Bellingham sends subtle 6-word jab to Lamine Yamal after Real Madrid’s win vs. Barcelona

Jude Bellingham sends subtle 6-word jab to Lamine Yamal after Real Madrid’s win vs. Barcelona

Following Real Madrid's win in El Clasico, Jude Bellingham delivered a subtle 6-word jab to FC Barcelona star Lamine Yamal.

Video: Lamine Yamal involved in heated altercations with Carvajal, Vinicius after Barcelona loss to Real Madrid

Video: Lamine Yamal involved in heated altercations with Carvajal, Vinicius after Barcelona loss to Real Madrid

Barcelona lost El Clasico to Real Madrid, and after the final whistle, Lamine Yamal was involved in heated exchanges with several opposing players, including Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, and Vinicius.

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly to lose Al Nassr star ahead of clash with Benzema’s Al Ittihad

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly to lose Al Nassr star ahead of clash with Benzema’s Al Ittihad

Set to face Karim Benzema’s Al Ittihad once again in the 2025-26 season, Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly set to lose an Al Nassr star teammate for the game.

