Good news for Neymar as Santos reportedly set to sign young star from Chelsea

Neymar‘s return to Santos has sparked more than just a marketing boom — it has also caught the attention of several promising players eager to join the Brazilian club and play alongside the star. With the transfer window still open, Santos is reportedly set to secure a young talent from Chelsea.

Chelsea’s winter transfer window was primarily focused on offloading players, with 10 departures in January through transfers and loan deals. Santos has capitalized on Chelsea’s expansive roster, bringing in a promising young talent to assist Neymar.

According to Ben Jacobs and Uriel Lugt, Brazilian forward Deivid Washington is set to undergo medical tests in the coming days ahead of a loan move to Santos. Chelsea will send the 19-year-old to the Brazilian side on loan for the remainder of the season.

Washington, a Santos academy product, joined Chelsea in August 2023 for a €16 million fee. However, despite his potential, he has struggled to break into the first team, making a move to Santos in search of more playing time. With interest from Saudi Arabia, the Brazilian has opted to return to his former club.

At Chelsea, Washington made just 25 minutes of senior-team appearances across 3 games in the 2023-24 season and was relegated to the youth squad in the 2024-25 campaign. However, he arrives at Santos with a strong pedigree, having recently helped Brazil win the U-20 South American Championship, scoring 3 goals in 7 appearances.

Neymar scores first goal after Santos return

Neymar’s return to Santos has sparked excitement, signaling the club’s renewed ambitions after their promotion to the elite tier of Brazilian football. However, the team’s start has not been as successful as expected, with a 1-1 draw against Botafogo SP, a goalless draw with Novorizontino, and a 2-1 loss to Corinthians, with Neymar failing to make an impact on the scoresheet.

That changed in Matchday 10 of the 2025 Campeonato Paulista. Against Agua Clara, Neymar ended his goal and assist drought by winning a penalty and converting from the spot to score his first goal since returning to Santos. In the 70th minute, Neymar also provided an assist for Guilherme, helping Santos secure a 3-1 victory and the three points.