La Liga
La Liga president Javier Tebas dismisses Real Madrid’s plans to play in another league

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Florentino Perez Rodriguez, President of Real Madrid, and Javier Tebas, La Liga president.
© David Ramos &Arnold Jerocki/Getty ImagesFlorentino Perez Rodriguez, President of Real Madrid, and Javier Tebas, La Liga president.

Amid growing dissatisfaction in Spain, rumors have circulated suggesting that Real Madrid is considering the possibility of playing in a different league. When asked about these claims, La Liga President Javier Tebas dismissed the notion and challenged the club’s aspirations once again.

Referee decisions in Real Madrid’s games have become a major talking point this season, sparking numerous disputes between the club and La Liga. The speculation about the club potentially joining another league comes in the wake of these tensions. In an interview with La Cronica de Badajoz, Tebas shut down the rumors, questioning the plausibility of such a move:

It’s a rumor, it’s impossible, and they know it themselves. There’s a Sports Law that states clubs in Spain must participate in national competitions by law. This is being used to reinforce the strategy they’re following—where are they going to go?,” Tebas stated, directly challenging Real Madrid to defy the law.

Tebas also addressed the ongoing complaints about the referee system, particularly Real Madrid’s accusations of an adulterated system: “The referee system can be improved, but La Liga is not tampered with. When the Negreira case came up, a meeting was held with the clubs to evaluate changing the system so that it wouldn’t depend on a single organization, but Real Madrid didn’t attend that meeting.

There’s a narrative being built to destroy the national league. If all clubs had their own television networks, this would be a nightmare.” The confrontation between Real Madrid and La Liga is far from resolved, and it seems there will be more to come as tensions continue to escalate.

Real Madrid continues to challenge the refereeing system

Despite rumors and the possibility of moving to another league, Real Madrid’s stance on the local refereeing system remains firm. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti once again addressed the issue ahead of the second leg against Manchester City. In a press conference, he was asked about his thoughts on the referees for the game:

I am calmer with European refereeing because there is much less controversy. There are far fewer VAR interventions, and it only intervenes when necessary. It’s important to consider that usually in the Champions League, the best referees from each country are chosen, so the quality is very high in this regard,” Ancelotti said, subtly taking a dig at what he implied were “low-level” referees in Spain.

