Lewandowski makes history: Vital goal seals his place among Barcelona legends duo Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez

Robert Lewandowski has once again proven why he remains one of the most lethal strikers in world soccer. The Polish forward secured a crucial 1-0 victory for Barcelona over Rayo Vallecano, scoring a first-half penalty that not only propelled his side to the top of the La Liga table but also saw him join an exclusive club of Barcelona legends.

With his goal against Rayo, Lewandowski became just the fourth Blaugrana player this century to score 20 La Liga goals in just 23 games—a feat previously achieved only by Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Samuel Eto’o.

Messi, widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, reached this milestone in 11 consecutive seasons between 2009 and 2020. Suarez accomplished it in three of his six seasons at the club, while Eto’o managed 23 goals in his first 23 games during the 2008-09 campaign. Now, Lewandowski’s name is etched alongside these iconic strikers, further cementing his legacy at the club.

Crucial goal in Barcelona’s title race

Barcelona’s win against Rayo Vallecano was more than just another three points—it was a pivotal moment in the La Liga title race. With both Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid dropping points over the weekend, Lewandowski’s goal ensured that Hansi Flick’s players climbed to the top of the table, putting the pressure on their rivals.

The 38th-minute penalty might not have been his most spectacular strike, but it was certainly one of his most important contributions this season.

Despite being in his mid-thirties, Lewandowski continues to perform at an elite level. So far this season, he has amassed 32 goals in 34 appearances across all competitions, 20 of which are in La Liga and nine goals in the Champions League, making him the joint-top scorer in the tournament.

His consistency and hunger for goals have been key in Barcelona’s push for silverware this season, with the Polish striker showing no signs of slowing down.

Lewandowski’s heated reaction to substitution

However, not everything was smooth sailing during the match. In the 81st minute, Hansi Flick decided to substitute the Polish veteran, a move that didn’t sit well with the forward. The cameras caught him looking visibly frustrated as he walked off the pitch.

After the game, Flick addressed the situation, downplaying any concerns: “Lewandowski angry for being subbed off? It’s normal for him to be angry with the change because he wants to score goals. But the decision is mine. I change players when I consider it appropriate, and they have to accept it.”