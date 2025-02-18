Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
brazilian serie a
Comentarios

Santos or Barcelona? ‘Anything can happen’ – Neymar’s cryptic comments fuel transfer speculation

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Neymar (L) and Lionel Messi of Barcelona walk off in good spirits following their team's victory at the end of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg match between Manchester City and Barcelona at the Etihad Stadium on February 18, 2014 in Manchester, England.
© Clive Brunskill/Getty ImagesNeymar (L) and Lionel Messi of Barcelona walk off in good spirits following their team's victory at the end of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg match between Manchester City and Barcelona at the Etihad Stadium on February 18, 2014 in Manchester, England.

In recent days, speculation has intensified regarding Neymar’s potential return to Barcelona. The Santos winger, who recently made his way back to Brazil after an injury-ridden spell in Saudi Arabia, is now at the center of discussions about a dramatic comeback to European soccer.

Sources suggest that Neymar, eager to compete for elite honors again, is looking for a top club to invest in him. Among the rumored destinations, Barcelona stands out as his preferred choice, fueling excitement among fans who still remember his dazzling performances at Camp Nou.

Neymar rejoined Santos on January 31, 2025, signing a short-term contract until June 2025 after mutually terminating his deal with Al-Hilal. His stint in the Saudi Pro League was far from ideal, as injuries plagued his time there.

The Brazilian managed just seven appearances before suffering a torn ACL and a meniscus injury, which sidelined him for over a year. Even after recovering, a fresh hamstring problem in November 2024 delayed his comeback further, making his time in Saudi Arabia a frustrating chapter in his career.

Determined to rediscover his form, Neymar opted for a return to his boyhood club, Santos, as a way to reignite his passion for the game and regain match fitness. The decision paid off quickly, as he made an immediate impact in the Piexe’s 3-1 victory over Agua Santa, scoring a goal and providing an assist.

Advertisement

Neymar breaks silence on his future

After the match, Neymar addressed the decision behind his short-term contract and his uncertain future in Brazil. “I didn’t want a long contract because I didn’t know I would come back. I didn’t know how I was going to feel playing. I think anything can happen,” he revealed.

The 33-year-old forward made it clear that while he is fully committed to giving his best for Santos, his long-term future remains open. “As long as I’m on the field, I will give myself 100%. Let’s take it easy, let’s wait for these moments, enjoy these games. Santos knows the love I feel for this club, the respect I have for them. It’s the beginning of a great era for Santos, I’m sure Santos will rise again and return to the top.

Neymar of Santos celebrates after scoring the team´s first goal during a match between Santos and Agua Santa as part of Campeonato Paulista 2025 at Urbano Caldeira Stadium (Vila Belmiro) on February 16, 2025 in Santos, Brazil.
Advertisement

His father also hinted that a contract extension at Santos is a possibility, telling TNT Brazil: “Our project is not just for five months. It is a contract that we are considering renewing. We didn’t come here to compete for five months; it was to give Santos the opportunity to restructure itself, to find partners for the club to rebuild itself.”

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers

EDITORS’ PICKS

Neymar claps back at critics amid slow start at Santos: ‘I won’t get back into shape all of a sudden’

Neymar claps back at critics amid slow start at Santos: ‘I won’t get back into shape all of a sudden’

Neymar is yet to secure his first win since rejoining his boyhood club, following two draws and a loss against Corinthians. However, he is not letting the negative talk affect him.

Neymar’s first defeat at Santos: The bizarre culprit behind former Al-Hilal star’s frustration

Neymar’s first defeat at Santos: The bizarre culprit behind former Al-Hilal star’s frustration

Has Neymar already found a way to rationalize his difficult start at Santos? The Brazilian superstar suffered his first defeat in his second spell with the team—a 2-1 loss against Corinthians.

Europe return or Barcelona comeback? Santos president gives hint on where Neymar will play next season

Europe return or Barcelona comeback? Santos president gives hint on where Neymar will play next season

Neymar’s highly anticipated return to Santos has sparked excitement among Brazilian soccer fans, but his six-month contract raises an intriguing question—will he remain in his homeland, or is this just a short stop before heading back to Europe?

Watch: Neymar’s emotional return – ‘My feelings never changed’ as he confirms Santos move after Al-Hilal exit

Watch: Neymar’s emotional return – ‘My feelings never changed’ as he confirms Santos move after Al-Hilal exit

Fans around the world are buzzing with excitement as Neymar has officially confirmed his return to Santos, the club where he first made a name for himself. In a video message shared on social media, he emphasized that his love for Santos had never wavered.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo