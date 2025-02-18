Santos or Barcelona? ‘Anything can happen’ – Neymar’s cryptic comments fuel transfer speculation

In recent days, speculation has intensified regarding Neymar’s potential return to Barcelona. The Santos winger, who recently made his way back to Brazil after an injury-ridden spell in Saudi Arabia, is now at the center of discussions about a dramatic comeback to European soccer.

Sources suggest that Neymar, eager to compete for elite honors again, is looking for a top club to invest in him. Among the rumored destinations, Barcelona stands out as his preferred choice, fueling excitement among fans who still remember his dazzling performances at Camp Nou.

Neymar rejoined Santos on January 31, 2025, signing a short-term contract until June 2025 after mutually terminating his deal with Al-Hilal. His stint in the Saudi Pro League was far from ideal, as injuries plagued his time there.

The Brazilian managed just seven appearances before suffering a torn ACL and a meniscus injury, which sidelined him for over a year. Even after recovering, a fresh hamstring problem in November 2024 delayed his comeback further, making his time in Saudi Arabia a frustrating chapter in his career.

Determined to rediscover his form, Neymar opted for a return to his boyhood club, Santos, as a way to reignite his passion for the game and regain match fitness. The decision paid off quickly, as he made an immediate impact in the Piexe’s 3-1 victory over Agua Santa, scoring a goal and providing an assist.

Neymar breaks silence on his future

After the match, Neymar addressed the decision behind his short-term contract and his uncertain future in Brazil. “I didn’t want a long contract because I didn’t know I would come back. I didn’t know how I was going to feel playing. I think anything can happen,” he revealed.

The 33-year-old forward made it clear that while he is fully committed to giving his best for Santos, his long-term future remains open. “As long as I’m on the field, I will give myself 100%. Let’s take it easy, let’s wait for these moments, enjoy these games. Santos knows the love I feel for this club, the respect I have for them. It’s the beginning of a great era for Santos, I’m sure Santos will rise again and return to the top.“

His father also hinted that a contract extension at Santos is a possibility, telling TNT Brazil: “Our project is not just for five months. It is a contract that we are considering renewing. We didn’t come here to compete for five months; it was to give Santos the opportunity to restructure itself, to find partners for the club to rebuild itself.”