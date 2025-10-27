Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi reflects on his impact in MLS and explains how the league can improve

Lionel Messi has arguably made the biggest impact of any player in Major League Soccer history, not only through his on-field performances, but also by transforming TV deals, attendance figures, and the league’s global visibility. More than two years after joining Inter Miami, the Argentine legend reflected on his influence in the United States and shared his thoughts on what MLS must do to take the next step forward.

On Thursday, October 23, Inter Miami announced the renewal of Messi’s contract, extending his stay with the Herons through 2028. The decision represents a landmark moment not just for the club, but for the league as well, which continues to benefit from the presence of its most recognizable face. Messi’s performances have redefined expectations for a Designated Player, and another MLS MVP award already seems within reach.

In an interview with NBC News, journalist Tom Llamas asked Messi whether he believes he has succeeded in elevating Inter Miami’s global profile: “I think so, yes. Today, the Inter Miami brand has become very strong, not only in the USA but also on a global level. I believe the club has undergone a significant transformation and has grown in every aspect: athletically, institutionally, and organizationally. And I think there is even more room for it to continue growing and improving in all aspects.”

Messi also addressed the development of MLS itself, emphasizing that the league’s potential depends on taking bolder steps. “As for the development of football in the USA, I see it as possible, but major changes are necessary for teams to continue growing. The clubs are ready and genuinely want to achieve this growth, and I believe the time is right for it now,” he stated.

Inter Miami announcement of Lionel Messi’s contract extension.

Among the changes he believes are essential, Messi highlighted one major rule that could reshape the league: “For this development to begin, every team must have the freedom to bring in the players they want and sign them without restrictions or regulations limiting that.

“Today, all the teams and clubs in the USA have the resources and capability to do so, and I believe that if they were given this freedom, many great players would come, which would greatly help in the development of football in America,” Messi concluded.

MLS salary cap: Messi’s biggest complain

Messi’s impact in MLS has been magnified by the arrival of other global stars like Son Heung-min and Thomas Müller, both of whom have expressed admiration for the Argentine. However, one of the most consistent frustrations voiced by Inter Miami players, including Messi, has been the league’s strict salary cap.

Back in February, Luis Suárez spoke about the challenges Inter Miami faced ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup, admitting that MLS roster rules limited the club’s ability to compete with international powerhouses. Even when Neymar was rumored to be a potential signing, head coach Javier Mascherano publicly acknowledged that the club was constrained by MLS financial regulations.

Then, in an April interview with the Simplemente Fútbol YouTube channel, Messi himself admitted that the league’s growth was being slowed by “many restrictions” on player acquisitions. Despite these limitations, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has committed his future to Inter Miami, but he made it clear that he believes the rules must evolve for MLS to reach its full potential.