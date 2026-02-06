Good news for Messi as Inter Miami star rejoins the team after weeks of MLS clearance uncertainty

Inter Miami are nearing the end of preseason and beginning to fine-tune the final details ahead of the start of the 2026 Major League Soccer campaign. In that context, a key teammate of Lionel Messi received welcome news that will allow him to rejoin full team training.

“We’ve been told that Tadeo has received his visa, and I believe he’s getting his passport today. So he should be traveling in the next few hours,” Javier Mascherano said Friday during a press conference ahead of the trip to Ecuador for a friendly against Barcelona of Guayaquil, as shared by journalist Jose Armando on X.

The Inter Miami coach was referring to Tadeo Allende. The forward was one of the standout players for the Herons during the 2025 season, especially in the playoffs, where he scored crucial goals that helped fuel the club’s MLS title run.

After several weeks of speculation, Inter Miami agreed to purchase his transfer rights from Celta Vigo for a fee of around $5 million. Since then, nearly three weeks have passed during which the player was unable to join training sessions with his teammates due to administrative issues.

Inter Miami forward Tadeo Allende.

As a result, Allende missed the first two preseason friendlies against Alianza Lima and Atletico Nacional, and he will also be unavailable this Saturday in Ecuador against Barcelona. However, based on Mascherano’s comments, the expectation is that once the team returns to Florida, Tadeo will be able to resume training with the squad.

Berterame also dealing with administrative issues

Tadeo Allende’s case is not an isolated one. In fact, Inter Miami have faced similar difficulties with two other players on the roster. Micael, a signing brought in from Palmeiras to bolster the defense for the 2026 MLS season, was only able to begin training with his teammates a few days ago due to the same type of administrative delays.

At the moment, German Berterame finds himself in a similar situation. The Argentine striker, who represents Mexico internationally, was acquired by the Herons in a deal valued at around $15 million, but he has not yet been cleared to play for the club on U.S. soil.

“It’s a very strange situation. I mean, we have a player who can’t train with us,” Mascherano said during the same press conference on Friday. “He’s in Miami training on his own, following a plan that we’ve given him.”

Even so, the coach made it clear that Berterame will travel to Ecuador to be part of the friendly against Barcelona. “German will be included in the squad. He can’t train with us, but he will travel to Ecuador because outside the United States he is allowed to play,” Mascherano explained. “We can’t afford to waste time. We need him to be with his teammates to help with his adaptation.”

After Friday morning’s training session in Fort Lauderdale, Inter Miami will fly to Ecuador later in the day, where they will await their match against Barcelona of Guayaquil. The friendly is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. ET at Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha.