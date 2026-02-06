Trending topics:
Saudi Pro League
Why isn’t Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al-Nassr against Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League?

By Martina Alcheva

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr reacts.
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr reacts.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s name usually defines the buildup to any Saudi Pro League blockbuster, especially when Al-Nassr prepares to face a historic rival like Al-Ittihad. Yet as kickoff approaches at Al-Awwal Park, the spotlight has shifted in an unusual direction. Ronaldo is not expected to feature, leaving Al-Nassr to navigate one of the season’s most important fixtures without its talisman. The absence has raised questions across Saudi soccer, fueling speculation that stretches far beyond team sheets and tactical plans.

Al-Nassr enters the match riding momentum, fully aware that victories at this stage of the campaign can tilt an entire title race. Al-Ittihad arrives with its own pressures, defending pride after a turbulent season that has seen upheaval both on and off the pitch. And somewhere in between stands Ronaldo, present in training, present in headlines, but conspicuously absent on matchday.

The meeting between these two sides is not just another league fixture. It is a defining moment in the Saudi Pro League calendar. Al-Nassr now sits third in the standings with 46 points, but is still chasing the summit and refusing to let the leaders escape. Al-Ittihad, meanwhile, occupies sixth place with 34 points, their title defense already unraveling but continental qualification still within reach.

This was supposed to be a night defined by stars. Instead, it has become a night defined by absence. The Portuguese veteran missed the previous league match, but uncertainty lingered. He trained, he traveled, and he was photographed. Still, doubts remained over whether he would step onto the pitch against Al-Ittihad. As hours passed, reports began to align around a single conclusion: Cristiano Ronaldo would not play again.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr FC reacts against Al Taawoun.

Cristiano Ronaldo refused to play for Al Nassr vs. Al Riyadh on Monday.

The reason for Ronaldo’s absence revealed

The truth emerged in the days leading up to kickoff. According to multiple reports, Ronaldo’s absence is not related to injury, but rather to an escalating standoff behind the scenes.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Ronaldo is deliberately sitting out matches as a form of protest. The Portuguese star is said to be unhappy with the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), which owns Al-Nassr alongside several domestic rivals. His frustration centers on what he perceives as unequal investment, particularly during the January transfer window.

While Al-Nassr faced restrictions, Al-Hilal was able to strengthen significantly, including the headline-grabbing arrival of Karim Benzema. That contrast has not gone unnoticed by Ronaldo. “Ronaldo is not upset with Al-Nassr,” Romano reported. “His issue is with how the PIF manages and prioritizes certain clubs.” The message is clear: this is not a soccer decision, but a political one.

Al Nassr&#039;s Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Ittihad&#039;s Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema of Al-Ittihad celebrates a goal alongside Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Solidarity inside the dressing room

The situation has reportedly created ripples within the club. Portuguese head coach Jorge Jesus has stood firmly behind his captain, even boycotting press conferences in apparent solidarity. Efforts to persuade Ronaldo to reconsider his stance have failed.

As reported by Al-Riyadiyah“all attempts to secure Cristiano Ronaldo’s participation against Al-Ittihad have failed.” The same source added that the 41-year-old’s frustration also stems from a lack of winter signings and internal restructuring that limited the influence of his trusted administrative circle.

