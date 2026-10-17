Gianni Infantino under fire again as FIFA insiders reveal new details of USMNT’s Folarin Balogun red card saga at 2026 World Cup

Gianni Infantino is facing renewed scrutiny over FIFA’s handling of Folarin Balogun’s controversial red card at the 2026 World Cup, with fresh allegations raising questions about how the decision was reversed. The controversy has returned to the spotlight just as the FIFA president faces growing opposition ahead of next year’s election, creating another difficult moment for soccer’s governing body.

Balogun was sent off while representing the United States against Bosnia and Herzegovina during the 2026 World Cup, triggering an automatic one-match suspension that threatened to rule him out of the round-of-16 clash with Belgium. However, FIFA’s disciplinary panel subsequently suspended the ban, allowing the forward to play in the United States’ 4-1 defeat to Belgium.

The unusual decision attracted criticism from European soccer officials, who questioned whether FIFA had applied its disciplinary rules consistently. The controversy intensified after reports emerged that US President Donald Trump had contacted Infantino about the punishment.

New allegations raise questions about FIFA’s decision

According to The New York Post, four sources briefed on the matter alleged that Infantino agreed to ensure Balogun’s suspension was overturned following a phone call with Trump on July 1. “He told President Trump that he would take care of it. One call and it was done,” one source told The New York Post.

FIFA has denied that its position has changed in response to unnamed sources, with a spokesperson telling the newspaper: “Our position has not changed regardless of what unnamed sources claim.” The spokesperson did not address the specific allegation about what Infantino told Trump during their conversation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Proposed rule changes add another twist

The latest reporting also points to a proposed change to FIFA’s disciplinary regulations that would prevent legal panels from suspending automatic one-match bans following red cards. Documents reviewed by The New York Post reportedly indicate that FIFA circulated the draft amendment shortly before a high-stakes council meeting in Zurich.

Folarin Balogun #20 of the United States reacts to receiving a red card

An internal briefing document reportedly stated: “There was never a doubt nor lack of clarity on how the automatic suspension following a red card is to be served.” The document allegedly described the proposed change as a way for FIFA to address the handling of the Balogun case, although FIFA’s stated justification was to protect the stability and integrity of competitions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Historical FIFA directives dating back to 2002, 2003 and 2005 reportedly allowed mandatory suspensions to be waived only when a referee had mistakenly identified the player who should receive a card. Those documents could become significant as officials examine whether the original decision followed established procedures.