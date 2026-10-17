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Cristiano Ronaldo faces Joao Felix dilemma as agent sends Al-Nassr a Barcelona warning as Deco pushes for reunion

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix of Al Nassr.
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix of Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix have developed a strong partnership at Al-Nassr, but the Portuguese duo could face an uncertain future as Barcelona considers a move for the forward. Felix has rediscovered his confidence in Saudi Arabia, yet growing interest from Catalonia has placed Al-Nassr in a difficult position as the club looks to protect one of its most important attacking players.

Felix joined Al-Nassr from Chelsea last August, signing a two-year contract running until 2027. His performances alongside Ronaldo have strengthened his reputation, but his long-term future could depend on whether Barcelona turns its interest into a concrete offer.

Playing alongside his childhood idol has helped Felix establish himself at Al-Nassr, where his understanding with Ronaldo has become an important part of the team’s attacking play. The two also represent Portugal together, giving them opportunities to develop their partnership at both club and international level.

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The 26-year-old enjoyed an outstanding 2025-26 campaign, reportedly recording 20 goals and 14 assists as Al-Nassr won the Saudi Pro League title and ended a seven-year wait for the championship. His strong performances, including a recent hat-trick, have increased his value to the club and strengthened the case for extending his contract.

Barcelona interest creates a dilemma for Al-Nassr

The situation took an interesting turn after Félix’s agent reportedly informed Al-Nassr that the player was happy in Saudi Arabia and remained committed to his existing contract. However, the agent also made the club aware of Barcelona’s interest, particularly sporting director Deco’s desire to bring the Portuguese forward back to Camp Nou.

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According to Saudi journalist Ali Al-Anzi and 365 Scores Arabic, the player’s representatives effectively made Barcelona’s intentions clear to the Saudi club. The message was straightforward: if the Blaugrana genuinely wants the player, it should make an offer.

felix barcelona

Joao Felix of FC Barcelona celebrates

The warning that could force Al-Nassr to act

Felix’s agent has reportedly warned Al-Nassr that Barcelona‘s interest could become a serious factor in the player’s future. Although the forward is content with his current situation, the possibility of returning to a club he has previously regarded as a dream destination could prove difficult to ignore.

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The Knight of Najd is reportedly considering extending the Portuguese’s stay through an option clause, which could help protect its investment. However, Barcelona’s interest may force the Saudi club to clarify its plans sooner rather than later, particularly if Deco is determined to strengthen the Catalan side’s attacking options.

Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr celebrates scoring

Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr celebrates scoring

A reunion at the Spotify Camp Nou would offer Felix another opportunity to establish himself in European football after spells with several major clubs. His previous time in Spain was inconsistent, but his recent form in Saudi Arabia could strengthen his case for another chance at the highest level.

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For the Catalan outfit, the financial terms would be crucial, and no formal negotiations are confirmed in the information available. Any potential move would depend on the club’s transfer priorities, Felix contractual situation and whether Al-Nassr is willing to consider an offer.

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