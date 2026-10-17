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How to watch Atlanta United vs Inter Miami match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026 MLS season

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Junior Alonso #6 of Atlanta United
© Getty ImagesJunior Alonso #6 of Atlanta United
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Atlanta United vs Inter Miami on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Atlanta United vs Inter Miami
WHAT MLS
WHEN 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT • Saturday, October 17, 2026
WHERE Apple TV
STREAM Apple TV
Watch on Apple TV
Add as a preferredsource on Google

Match Overview

Atlanta United come into this match off a win against CF Montreal (3-0).
Inter Miami come into this match off a win against NYCFC (2-0).

Atlanta United vs Inter Miami record

Atlanta United and Inter Miami have met 20 times: 7 wins for Atlanta United, 8 for Inter Miami and 5 draws.
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Match Score Date Competition
Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United 2-2 September 6, 2026 MLS
Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United 4-0 October 11, 2025 MLS
Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami 1-2 March 16, 2025 MLS
Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United 2-3 November 10, 2024 MLS
Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami 2-1 November 2, 2024 MLS
Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United 2-1 October 26, 2024 MLS
Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami 2-2 September 18, 2024 MLS
Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United 1-3 May 29, 2024 MLS
Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami 5-2 September 16, 2023 MLS
Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United 4-0 July 25, 2023 Leagues Cup

2026 MLS season standings

# Team P GD Pts
1 Nashville 29 +41 66
2 Whitecaps 29 +31 52
3 Inter Miami 29 +20 52
4 STL FC 29 +16 51
5 FC Dallas 29 +8 50
6 New England 29 +7 49
7 Chicago Fire 29 +9 48
8 San Jose 29 +10 47
9 Charlotte FC 29 +8 46
10 Houston Dynamo 29 +2 46
11 LAFC 30 +15 45
12 Union 29 +13 45
13 Sounders FC 29 +2 41
14 LA Galaxy 30 -9 39
15 Rapids 29 +0 38
16 Orlando City 29 -15 38
17 FC Cincinnati 28 -8 36
18 Red Bulls 29 -15 36
19 NYCFC 29 +2 33
20 San Diego FC 29 -3 33
21 Timbers 29 -5 33
22 Real Salt Lake 29 -5 33
23 Toronto FC 29 -11 33
24 D.C. United 28 -11 33
25 Columbus 29 -3 32
26 Minnesota United 29 -9 31
27 Austin 29 -17 31
28 Atlanta United 29 -12 30
29 CF Montreal 29 -24 24
30 Sporting KC 29 -37 22

All upcoming 2026 MLS season games

Game Day Time (ET)
Union vs. Charlotte FC Saturday, October 17, 2026 2:30 PM
Minnesota United vs. STL FC Saturday, October 17, 2026 4:30 PM
NYCFC vs. LAFC Saturday, October 17, 2026 7:30 PM
Orlando City vs. D.C. United Saturday, October 17, 2026 7:30 PM
Red Bulls vs. Toronto FC Saturday, October 17, 2026 7:30 PM
New England vs. Chicago Fire Saturday, October 17, 2026 7:30 PM
Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami Saturday, October 17, 2026 7:30 PM
Sporting KC vs. Real Salt Lake Saturday, October 17, 2026 8:30 PM
Houston Dynamo vs. FC Dallas Saturday, October 17, 2026 8:30 PM
Austin vs. Whitecaps Saturday, October 17, 2026 8:30 PM
Sounders FC vs. CF Montreal Saturday, October 17, 2026 10:30 PM
San Jose vs. Nashville Saturday, October 17, 2026 10:30 PM
Timbers vs. Rapids Saturday, October 17, 2026 10:30 PM
LA Galaxy vs. San Diego FC Saturday, October 17, 2026 10:30 PM
FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus Sunday, October 18, 2026 5:00 PM
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Details on how to watch

Apple TV is the home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch Atlanta United vs Inter Miami, along with every MLS and Leagues Cup game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.

Apple TV will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.

Apple TV is available on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of Leagues Cup games on US TV and streaming

SEE MORE: Schedule of MLS games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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Summary

  • Atlanta United will face Inter Miami on Saturday, October 17, for the 2026 MLS season.
  • Apple TV will carry the Atlanta United vs Inter Miami game in the United States.
  • The head-to-head record is level at 4 wins apiece with 2 draws in 10 meetings.
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