How to watch Atlanta United vs Inter Miami match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026 MLS season

|WHO
|Atlanta United vs Inter Miami
|WHAT
|MLS
|WHEN
|7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT • Saturday, October 17, 2026
|WHERE
|Apple TV
|STREAM
|Apple TV
Match Overview
Atlanta United vs Inter Miami record
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United
|2-2
|September 6, 2026
|MLS
|Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United
|4-0
|October 11, 2025
|MLS
|Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami
|1-2
|March 16, 2025
|MLS
|Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United
|2-3
|November 10, 2024
|MLS
|Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami
|2-1
|November 2, 2024
|MLS
|Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United
|2-1
|October 26, 2024
|MLS
|Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami
|2-2
|September 18, 2024
|MLS
|Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United
|1-3
|May 29, 2024
|MLS
|Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami
|5-2
|September 16, 2023
|MLS
|Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United
|4-0
|July 25, 2023
|Leagues Cup
2026 MLS season standings
|#
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Nashville
|29
|+41
|66
|2
|Whitecaps
|29
|+31
|52
|3
|Inter Miami
|29
|+20
|52
|4
|STL FC
|29
|+16
|51
|5
|FC Dallas
|29
|+8
|50
|6
|New England
|29
|+7
|49
|7
|Chicago Fire
|29
|+9
|48
|8
|San Jose
|29
|+10
|47
|9
|Charlotte FC
|29
|+8
|46
|10
|Houston Dynamo
|29
|+2
|46
|11
|LAFC
|30
|+15
|45
|12
|Union
|29
|+13
|45
|13
|Sounders FC
|29
|+2
|41
|14
|LA Galaxy
|30
|-9
|39
|15
|Rapids
|29
|+0
|38
|16
|Orlando City
|29
|-15
|38
|17
|FC Cincinnati
|28
|-8
|36
|18
|Red Bulls
|29
|-15
|36
|19
|NYCFC
|29
|+2
|33
|20
|San Diego FC
|29
|-3
|33
|21
|Timbers
|29
|-5
|33
|22
|Real Salt Lake
|29
|-5
|33
|23
|Toronto FC
|29
|-11
|33
|24
|D.C. United
|28
|-11
|33
|25
|Columbus
|29
|-3
|32
|26
|Minnesota United
|29
|-9
|31
|27
|Austin
|29
|-17
|31
|28
|Atlanta United
|29
|-12
|30
|29
|CF Montreal
|29
|-24
|24
|30
|Sporting KC
|29
|-37
|22
All upcoming 2026 MLS season games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Union vs. Charlotte FC
|Saturday, October 17, 2026
|2:30 PM
|Minnesota United vs. STL FC
|Saturday, October 17, 2026
|4:30 PM
|NYCFC vs. LAFC
|Saturday, October 17, 2026
|7:30 PM
|Orlando City vs. D.C. United
|Saturday, October 17, 2026
|7:30 PM
|Red Bulls vs. Toronto FC
|Saturday, October 17, 2026
|7:30 PM
|New England vs. Chicago Fire
|Saturday, October 17, 2026
|7:30 PM
|Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami
|Saturday, October 17, 2026
|7:30 PM
|Sporting KC vs. Real Salt Lake
|Saturday, October 17, 2026
|8:30 PM
|Houston Dynamo vs. FC Dallas
|Saturday, October 17, 2026
|8:30 PM
|Austin vs. Whitecaps
|Saturday, October 17, 2026
|8:30 PM
|Sounders FC vs. CF Montreal
|Saturday, October 17, 2026
|10:30 PM
|San Jose vs. Nashville
|Saturday, October 17, 2026
|10:30 PM
|Timbers vs. Rapids
|Saturday, October 17, 2026
|10:30 PM
|LA Galaxy vs. San Diego FC
|Saturday, October 17, 2026
|10:30 PM
|FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus
|Sunday, October 18, 2026
|5:00 PM
Details on how to watch
Apple TV is the home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch Atlanta United vs Inter Miami, along with every MLS and Leagues Cup game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.
Apple TV will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.
Apple TV is available on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
- Atlanta United will face Inter Miami on Saturday, October 17, for the 2026 MLS season.
- Apple TV will carry the Atlanta United vs Inter Miami game in the United States.
- The head-to-head record is level at 4 wins apiece with 2 draws in 10 meetings.