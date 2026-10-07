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Carlo Ancelotti leads Luis de la Fuente and Zinedine Zidane among highest-paid national team coaches as Lionel Scaloni’s place raises eyebrows

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Lionel Scaloni (left), Carlo Ancelotti (center), and Zinedine Zidane (right)
© Getty ImagesLionel Scaloni (left), Carlo Ancelotti (center), and Zinedine Zidane (right)

The financial hierarchy of international soccer has been laid bare, with Carlo Ancelotti sitting unchallenged upon the throne. The Brazil mastermind towers above his peers, vastly out-earning the likes of Luis de la Fuente and Zinedine Zidane in a stark display of the immense wealth gap dividing the world’s elite managers. Yet, amidst the glittering fortunes of the top earners, a glaring anomaly remains: the shockingly modest standing of Argentina’s Lionel Scaloni, whose monumental recent triumphs are scarcely reflected in his earthly reward.

Transfermarkt’s figures underline how dramatically international management has changed. National teams are increasingly prepared to offer salaries comparable to major club jobs, with federations securing famous coaches on long-term contracts as they chase World Cup success.

Ancelotti is the clear leader, earning a reported €10 million ($11.7 million) per year with Brazil. His contract runs through 2030, giving the five-time Champions League-winning coach a long-term project with one of soccer’s most demanding national teams.

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Jurgen Klopp is second with Germany on €7 million ($8.2 million) annually, leaving him €3 million behind Ancelotti. Mauricio Pochettino follows in third with the United States on €6.8 million ($8 million), while Thomas Tuchel earns €6 million ($7 million) with England.

Carlo Ancelotti, Head Coach of Brazil.

Carlo Ancelotti, Head Coach of Brazil.

The numbers show just how much federations are willing to spend on proven managers. Ancelotti’s reputation, Klopp’s success with Liverpool and Pochettino’s growing role within the United States setup have all translated into substantial international contracts.

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The top 10 reveals a fascinating financial divide

Spain’s Luis de la Fuente occupies fifth place on €5 million ($5.9 million) per year, with his contract running until 2032. Portugal’s Jorge Jesus and Roberto Mancini of Italy are next on €4 million ($4.7 million) each.

Luis de la Fuente, Head Coach of Spain, lifts the World Cup trophy.

Luis de la Fuente, Head Coach of Spain, lifts the World Cup trophy.

Zinedine Zidane is eighth on €3.6 million ($4.2 million) with France, followed by Xavi with the Netherlands on €3 million ($3.5 million). That leaves one of international soccer’s most successful recent coaches surprisingly close to the bottom of the top 10.

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Scaloni’s ranking surprises

Lionel Scaloni is ranked 10th on €2.3 million ($2.7 million) per year with Argentina, according to the Transfermarkt figures. His reported salary is less than a quarter of Ancelotti’s and significantly below the earnings of several coaches whose teams have achieved less in recent international tournaments.

highest-paid national team coaches

Transfermarkt’s highest-paid national team coaches

The contrast becomes particularly striking when Scaloni’s trophy cabinet is considered. Argentina has won the 2021 Copa America, 2022 Finalissima, 2022 World Cup and 2024 Copa America under his leadership, while the national team also reached the 2026 World Cup final.

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Scaloni initially took charge in 2018 with limited senior managerial experience, so his original contract reflected his status at the time. His extraordinary success subsequently changed his reputation, but the reported salary has apparently failed to catch up with his transformation into one of international soccer’s most decorated coaches.

Lionel Scaloni with the World Cup trophy

Lionel Scaloni with the World Cup trophy

Scaloni could be due a major salary increase

The biggest question surrounding the ranking is whether the 48-year-old boss’ current contract reflects his actual value. A coach who has delivered four major senior trophies and reached another World Cup final, earning €2.3 million ($2.7 million), looks like an outlier, particularly when compared with managers earning several million more.

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Scaloni’s contract is reportedly due to expire at the end of 2026, making his future an important issue for Argentina. If the AFA renews his deal, his extraordinary record could support a significant increase.

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