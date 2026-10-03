Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence could be blessing in disguise as Portugal makes history against Denmark after breaking 34-year FIFA record

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sudden departure from the Portugal camp created an enormous question mark around the national team, but Jorge Jesus received an emphatic answer from his players in Copenhagen. Portugal defeated Denmark 4-2 without its captain, producing a historic attacking display that has made Ronaldo’s absence impossible to ignore while simultaneously giving the national team another reason to believe in its new era.

Ronaldo left Portugal’s camp on September 30 after learning he would not start against Denmark, following an unused substitute appearance in the 2-1 victory over Norway. The 41-year-old subsequently confirmed that he had spoken with Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) president Pedro Proenca and said “the truth” about his departure would eventually emerge.

Whatever happened behind the scenes, the Selecao’s players made sure the controversy did not dominate the match. Jesus’s side produced four goals in Copenhagen, maintaining its perfect start to the UEFA Nations League and showing that it still possesses considerable attacking depth without its all-time leading scorer.

Joao Cancelo opened the scoring in the 13th minute after a clever combination involving Goncalo Ramos. Denmark responded through Mikkel Damsgaard, but Ramos restored Portugal’s advantage only two minutes later after Bruno Fernandes created the opportunity.

Rasmus Hojlund brought Denmark level again early in the second half, even celebrating with Ronaldo’s famous “Siu” gesture. Portugal responded through Vitinha in the 67th minute before Joao Felix completed the victory three minutes from time.

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Portugal breaks record that had stood since 1992

The significance of the result goes far beyond the three points. According to Opta, Portugal’s four-goal haul was the first time since the FIFA World Rankings were introduced in December 1992 that the national team had scored at least four goals away from home against an opponent ranked inside the world’s top 25.

Denmark entered the match ranked 21st in the FIFA rankings, meaning Portugal had achieved something it had never previously managed during the modern ranking era. The national team also recorded 10 shots on target, its highest total in an away UEFA Nations League match, while matching its highest-ever away goal tally in the competition.

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“Portugal’s 4-2 victory over Denmark is the first since the introduction of FIFA rankings (December 1992) in which the National Team scores 4+ goals away from home against a Top 25 ranked team,” Opta Joao reported.

That makes the victory particularly striking given the circumstances surrounding the team. Portugal entered the match less than 24 hours after Ronaldo had left camp, yet responded by producing one of its most impressive away performances of the modern era.

Ronaldo’s absence remains the biggest question

Portugal now has nine points from three Nations League matches, giving Jesus a perfect start to his tenure and putting the national team in a strong position in the group. Yet the Copenhagen performance has also created an uncomfortable question: how will Ronaldo fit into this team if and when he returns?

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

The forward remains Portugal’s record goalscorer and one of the most influential figures in its history. However, Ramos has demonstrated that Portugal can produce a high-level attacking performance without him, while Jesus has made clear that reputation alone will not determine his selections.