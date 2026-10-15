Gianni Infantino and FIFA could be set for radical 2034 World Cup date change as Saudi Arabia faces major problem

Gianni Infantino and FIFA could face another major scheduling challenge as preparations continue for the 2034 World Cup in Saudi Arabia. Reports suggest that soccer’s governing body is exploring an unusual change to the tournament calendar, potentially forcing the competition beyond its originally planned year and creating significant consequences for domestic leagues, international soccer and broadcasters.

Saudi Arabia was confirmed as the tournament’s host in December 2024, marking another major step in the country’s efforts to establish itself as a global sporting destination. However, the international organization is now facing a complicated combination of environmental, religious, and sporting-calendar considerations that could make the traditional scheduling options difficult to accommodate.

According to The Athletic, FIFA is considering moving the tournament to January and February 2035, rather than staging it entirely in 2034. Such a change would represent a remarkable development for a competition traditionally associated with a four-year cycle and would require extensive coordination with clubs, leagues and other sporting organizations.

The proposal follows the precedent set by Qatar 2022, when the World Cup was moved from its traditional June-July window to November and December. Saudi Arabia faces a different set of circumstances, however, meaning that repeating Qatar’s winter schedule may not be practical.

The opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Saudi Arabia’s biggest obstacle revealed

The first major problem is the kingdom’s extreme summer climate. Temperatures in Saudi Arabia can exceed 40°C (104°F) during June and July, with some areas experiencing even more intense heat, making the traditional World Cup window unsuitable for players, officials and travelling supporters.

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Moving the tournament to the cooler months initially appeared to be the obvious solution. However, Ramadan is expected to fall between November and December 2034, creating a major complication because the holy month influences daily life across Saudi Arabia and much of the Muslim world.

Hosting a tournament involving 48 national teams and millions of international visitors during Ramadan would require careful planning around local customs, working schedules, and match timings. Muslim players and staff who observe the fast would also face additional physical considerations during a demanding international competition.

A drone show is seen displaying the FIFA World Cup Trophy as Saudi Arabia is announced as the host nation for the FIFA World Cup 2034

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Winter Olympics create further complications

The scheduling difficulties extend beyond Ramadan. The 2034 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City are scheduled for January and February, raising concerns about overlapping broadcast commitments, sponsorship arrangements and competition for global audiences if FIFA chooses an early-year World Cup window.

March presents another obstacle because of Hajj, the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, which attracts millions of people and takes place according to the Islamic lunar calendar. FIFA cannot simply move the pilgrimage to accommodate soccer, leaving the governing body with a narrow window in which to stage the tournament.

Saudi Arabia is also scheduled to host the Asian Games in late 2034, adding another major event to an already crowded sporting calendar. These competing commitments have contributed to what talkSPORT described as an “unprecedented scheduling dilemma.”

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Luis de la Fuente, Head Coach of Spain, lifts the World Cup trophy.

Could the World Cup begin in 2034 and finish in 2035?

One possible solution would be to start the tournament between Christmas and New Year before completing it in January 2035. Another option under consideration, according to reports citing The Athletic, is to schedule the competition entirely within January and February 2035.

Either approach would require FIFA to rethink the tournament’s traditional calendar, particularly with the expanded 48-team format requiring 104 matches across several weeks. There has also been discussion about a possible 64-team tournament in future editions, although any expansion would make an already complicated scheduling situation even more demanding.

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The implications for European play could be substantial. Domestic leagues, the UEFA Champions League and other continental competitions would need to adjust their schedules, potentially forcing clubs to release players earlier or compress their seasons around the World Cup.