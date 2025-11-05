Decision made: Will Milan duo Christian Pulisic and Santiago Gimenez join USMNT and Mexico for international duty amid injury woes?

The question has been hovering over Milanello for weeks: Would Christian Pulisic and Santiago Gimenez be called up to play for the USMNT and Mexico? Christian Pulisic and Santiago Gimenez, two of the club’s most important attacking figures, are at the center of an uncertain tug-of-war between club and country. With international duty looming and both players battling nagging injuries, Milan faced a familiar dilemma — release its stars or protect its long-term ambitions. Now, the decision has reportedly been made.

Milan’s medical department has had no shortage of headaches lately. The last international break proved costly, with several key players — including Pulisic, Pervis Estupinan, and Adrien Rabiot — returning with injuries. For manager Massimiliano Allegri, the prospect of losing two more starters in the same fashion was a risk too great to take.

According to multiple Italian outlets, Christian Pulisic resumed training this week and is “expected to be available for the weekend clash against Parma”, a significant step forward after nearly a month out with a muscle problem. Yet despite his recovery, the American winger is absent from Mauricio Pochettino’s preliminary squad for the USMNT’s November friendlies against Paraguay and Uruguay.

This is a notable development — not just because of the winger’s stature as captain and talisman, but also because of the delicate relationship between Milan and the U.S. national team staff following his last call-up. Reports in Italy suggest that the Rossoneri were frustrated when their star player returned from U.S. duty earlier in the season carrying a hamstring issue sustained during the friendlies. This time, both club and country appear to be on the same page.

Christian Pulisic of the United States leaves the game after picking up an injury vs Australia.

Pulisic prioritizing recovery after Milan ultimatum

For now, the focus is entirely domestic. “Captain America,” as the Italian press affectionately calls him, is expected to remain in Italy during the international break. The plan is to use the downtime to prepare for the Derby della Madonnina against Inter on November 23, one of the most anticipated fixtures of the Serie A calendar.

“He hopes to return to the starting line-up immediately versus Parma,” wrote La Gazzetta dello Sport, hinting that Pulisic’s recovery is nearly complete. The club’s decision to keep him at Milanello reflects a larger philosophy — one rooted in caution, especially after the injuries that derailed their early-season rhythm.

Gimenez follows the same path

Alongside Pulisic, Santiago Gimenez is facing a similar situation. The Mexican forward has been struggling with an ankle injury that has limited his effectiveness for weeks. Like his American teammate, the 24-year-old ace is not included in Mexico’s preliminary squad for the upcoming friendlies. Instead, he took to Instagram to announce his decision to step away from action.

“For several months,” the striker wrote, “I’ve been playing with an ankle injury that hasn’t allowed me to be 100% fit or comfortable on the pitch. I’ve continued to help the team with determination, but the pain has increased. The time has come to stop and focus on recovery and getting back as soon as possible.”

His admission drew sympathy from fans but also raised concern about his immediate future. Italian reports suggest the Red and Blacks’ management has issued a quiet ultimatum — Gimenez must prove his worth by the end of the winter transfer window or risk being replaced. With only one goal in Serie A this season, time is running short for the ex-Eredivisie star to regain both his sharpness and his place in the team’s plans.