Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
WORLD CUP
Comments

2026 World Cup reportedly prompts unusual request from Germany coach Nagelsmann to Barcelona’s Flick

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Barcelona's Hansi Flick and Germany's Julian Nagelsmann.
© Alex Caparros/Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images for VWBarcelona's Hansi Flick and Germany's Julian Nagelsmann.

The approaching 2026 FIFA World Cup is impossible to ignore in the soccer world. The tournament’s top stars will be present, and this naturally affects preparations in the months leading up to it. Reports indicate that Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann reached out to his Barcelona counterpart Hansi Flick with an unusual request.

Last Tuesday, Barcelona defeated Guadalajara 2-0 in the third round of the Copa del Rey. The standout moment was the presence of Marc-Andre Ter Stegen in goal for Barcelona, taking the position many had assumed would go to Wojciech Szczesny, and returning to official action after a long spell on the sidelines.

The German Football Association, led by national team coach Julian Nagelsmann, called Hansi Flick to ask him to play Ter Stegen so they could assess his condition after the injury,” reported Sport, citing Catalunya Radio and German media sources.

This relates to the long time the goalkeeper had been out of action following a back injury that required surgery. This season, he had only been on the bench in two Barcelona matches: against Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions League and against Osasuna in La Liga, both in the last week.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen of FC Barcelona warms up prior to the LaLiga match between Real Valladolid CF and FC Barcelona at Jose Zorrilla on May 03, 2025 in Valladolid, Spain.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen of FC Barcelona.

Germany need Ter Stegen

It is unusual for a national team coach to directly request a club manager to give minutes to a player for evaluation purposes. If the reports about Nagelsmann and Flick are accurate, it highlights how important Marc-Andre Ter Stegen is for Germany at this moment.

Advertisement
Hansi Flick sends clear message on Ter Stegen’s Barcelona return after Copa del Rey close call

see also

Hansi Flick sends clear message on Ter Stegen’s Barcelona return after Copa del Rey close call

“With Manuel Neuer retiring from the national team, the Barcelona goalkeeper is the favorite to defend the German goal at the next World Cup,” Sport noted. Indeed, the absence of the Bayern Munich superstar has left a gap that is hard to fill with the same reliability as Ter Stegen can provide.

Neuer ended his international career after Euro 2024. Since then, the Barcelona player has appeared as the natural successor, but his physical issues have forced Nagelsmann to rely on Oliver Baumann, who played much of the World Cup qualifiers, with Alexander Nubel and Finn Dahmen as alternatives.

It is clear that Ter Stegen remains Germany’s most prestigious goalkeeper. His return to full fitness and form in the coming months will be crucial ahead of the World Cup. Additionally, it is likely a personal priority for him, considering he has never played a minute in the FIFA tournament despite being part of the squad in Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Manuel Neuer set to retire? Germany legend opens up on future as Bayern Munich contract nears end

Manuel Neuer set to retire? Germany legend opens up on future as Bayern Munich contract nears end

Germany legend Manuel Neuer has his contract expiring with Bayern Munich at the end of the 2025-26 season, and with rumors about a potential retirement looming, the goalkeeper opened up on his future.

How to watch Germany vs Slovakia match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

How to watch Germany vs Slovakia match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Germany take on Slovakia in a Matchday 6 clash in the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. Fans in the USA can follow the action live through several TV and streaming options.

How to watch Luxembourg vs Germany match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

How to watch Luxembourg vs Germany match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Luxembourg take on Germany in a crucial Matchday 5 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. Viewers in the United States can watch the action live across several television and streaming platforms.

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti to be handed key boost ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti to be handed key boost ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly set to receive significant support with the Brazil national team as preparations continue for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo