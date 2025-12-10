Gareth Bale reveals inside details of his relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid: ‘Never had anything’

Although his tenure at Real Madrid was heavily criticized, Gareth Bale managed to write his name into the club’s history, playing a key role in winning several major titles. However, there were always rumors about a tense rivalry between the Welshman and Cristiano Ronaldo for the team’s leadership. Several years after his departure, Gareth revealed details about his relationship with the 40-year-old star.

In an interview with GQ magazine, Gareth Bale was asked if he stays in touch with any of his former teammates. He responded by mentioning Cristiano Ronaldo: “I’m not really in touch with that many – a few of the Wales boys – but I always got on with everybody. I never had any problems with anyone. I never had any big arguments. Sometimes the media might say about me and (Cristiano) Ronaldo, we never had an issue, never had an argument, never had a fight, never had anything.”

While Cristiano Ronaldo often emerged as a vocal leader, Gareth Bale preferred to let his performances on the pitch speak for him. Both stars complemented each other exceptionally well, combining for 41 goal contributions. This partnership made the Portuguese star the teammate with whom the Welsh was most productive throughout his career. Together, their iconic attacking unit delivered five Champions League titles to Real Madrid, leaving a lasting mark.

Not only does Bale deny having a bad relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo, but he also places him above Lionel Messi. In an interview with The Mirror in 2023, the Welshman explained, “Personally, I would say Cristiano Ronaldo. He brings the complete package. He is strong, powerful, fast, can head the ball, and strike it well. Obviously you can’t say anything bad about Messi, but in terms of the complete soccer player, I would say Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid celebrates a goal with Gareth Bale in 2014.

Not injury-related: Bale confesses the surprising reason for early-retirement

After leaving Real Madrid in 2020 on loan to Tottenham, Gareth Bale managed to show a clear improvement in his level of play. However, he was unable to establish himself as a starter, although he scored 16 goals and provided three assists. Then, the Welshman left as a free agent to Los Angeles FC, where he failed to shine and surprised everyone by retiring in 2023. Now, he has revealed the reason that led him to retire—and it was not due to injuries.

According to Mike Christensen in GQ magazine, Gareth Bale confessed that although injuries played a big part in his retirement, this was not the main reason. The Welshman’s father got ill in 2023, and this was a key factor in his decision to retire at the age of 33. He added: “People don’t know what anyone’s going through at home but I soon realised there’s more to life than just soccer.”

Even if Bale decided to step away from the soccer world for a while, he has gradually returned, appearing at FIFA events and others. He is even a regular contributor for TNT Sports, as well as CBS Golazo, where he discusses current soccer topics and shows that he remains engaged with the sport. However, he has not yet chosen to take on another role within the sport, leaving a clear gap.