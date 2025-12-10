Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Comments

Lewandowski’s Champions League goalscoring drought preventing him from reaching all-time record held by Messi

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski playing for Barcelona.
© George Wood/David Ramos/Getty ImagesLionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski playing for Barcelona.

Lionel Messi is one of the most remarkable players in the history of the UEFA Champions League, having shined for nearly two decades in European soccer. That allowed him to set numerous records, one of which Robert Lewandowski is close to surpassing. However, the Barcelona forward’s drought has kept him from achieving it so far.

Messi is the player who has scored against the most opponents in Champions League history. Between 2004 and 2023, playing for Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, he found the net against 40 different rivals—more than any other player since the competition was created.

Lewandowski is very close to that mark. From his years with Borussia Dortmund, then with Bayern Munich and now with Barcelona, 38 different clubs have conceded goals to him in the Champions League. That means that with just two more goals against opponents he has never scored on, the Polish striker would join Messi in that elite group.

However, that milestone has been delayed. Lewandowski reached the number 38 during the 2024-25 edition, but since then, his luck has turned. In the current season, Barcelona have faced three teams Robert had never scored against, but he could not break the streak.

Lewandowski remains goalless in the 2025-26 Champions League.

Lewandowski remains goalless in the 2025-26 Champions League.

Against Newcastle United, the Polish forward played 70 minutes and failed to score before being replaced by Andreas Christensen. Then, against Club Brugge, he came on in the second half for Ferran Torres and also did not score. And on Tuesday, Lewandowski again could not find the net against Eintracht Frankfurt during the 66 minutes he was on the pitch.

Advertisement
Christian Pulisic surpasses Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski in major scoring metric: Now Milan ace is hunting down Harry Kane’s record

see also

Christian Pulisic surpasses Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski in major scoring metric: Now Milan ace is hunting down Harry Kane’s record

Lewandowski’s Champions League drought

Robert Lewandowski’s numbers this season are unusual. He is one of the top scorers in La Liga 2025-26 with eight goals, but in the Champions League he has not scored even once in the five matches he has played. Adding the final games of last season’s edition, the Polish striker is now sitting on a seven-match scoreless run in European competition.

However, in the final two games of the league phase, Lewandowski could not only end that negative streak, but also reach Lionel Messi’s record. Barcelona still have matches against Slavia Prague and Copenhagen to close out their participation in this stage of the Champions League, and those are two opponents Robert has never scored against. Should he do so, he will equal the Argentine forward.

Lewandowski’s favorite victims in the Champions League

As the third-highest scorer in Champions League history—behind only Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi—it is no surprise that Robert Lewandowski is close to multiple records in the competition.

Advertisement
Champions League 2025 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

see also

Champions League 2025 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

Among the 105 goals he has scored in Europe’s top club tournament, Lewandowski’s favorite victim is Benfica. He has scored nine goals against the Portuguese side, while he has found the net seven times against Red Star Belgrade. Behind them are Real Madrid and Salzburg, with six. In addition, Robert has scored against other European giants such as Barcelona, Arsenal, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Manchester City, Juventus, Bayern Munich, and Paris Saint-Germain.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Folarin Balogun reaches historic USMNT Champions League goalscoring record not even Christian Pulisic achieved

Folarin Balogun reaches historic USMNT Champions League goalscoring record not even Christian Pulisic achieved

With his goal against Galatasaray, Folarin Balogun has reached an historic USMNT Champions League goalscoring record not even Christian Pulisic was able to claim.

Kylian Mbappe watches another record fall: Lamine Yamal surpasses Real Madrid star with groundbreaking UEFA Champions League attacking milestone

Kylian Mbappe watches another record fall: Lamine Yamal surpasses Real Madrid star with groundbreaking UEFA Champions League attacking milestone

Barcelona fought back at Camp Nou to secure a crucial win, and along the way, Lamine Yamal produced a milestone moment that pushed Kylian Mbappe aside in the competition’s history — a detail that becomes even more striking upon closer review.

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City: Confirmed lineups for key UEFA Champions League clash

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City: Confirmed lineups for key UEFA Champions League clash

Real Madrid and Manchester City face off in an important match in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League.

Gareth Bale reveals inside details of his relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid: ‘Never had anything’

Gareth Bale reveals inside details of his relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid: ‘Never had anything’

Following Gareth Bale’s arrival at Real Madrid in 2013, there were rumors about a tense rivalry between him and Cristiano Ronaldo for the team’s leadership. With several years on his departure, the Welshman decided to reveal key details about his relationship with the Portuguese star.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo