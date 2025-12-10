Trending topics:
Gareth Bale finally breaks the silence in his Real Madrid drama: I was probably guilty of not defending myself’

By Daniel Villar Pardo

After arriving on a multi-million dollar transfer, Gareth Bale established himself as one of Real Madrid‘s most important players alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. Along with the Portuguese star and Karim Benzema, the Welshman left a historic legacy at the club, playing a key role in winning several titles. However, he faced harsh criticism for his constant injuries, which were blamed on his lack of focus on soccer. Now, he decided to break the silence and give his perspective.

In his recent interview with GQ magazine, Gareth Bale was asked about the wave of criticism he received at Real Madrid for playing golf. In response, he said, “I actually never used to play golf that much, but because people believe what they read, they created a character that I’m not. I was probably guilty of not defending myself and in some ways I was slightly naive, that is probably the correct word, about going to Madrid and not knowing the severity.”

Even though Gareth left a significant legacy at Real Madrid due to his impact in crucial moments, the Welshman faced heavy criticism for his injuries, which the media attributed to his golf playing. The Spanish press often linked his physical issues to an alleged lack of focus on soccer, implying a lack of professionalism. These reports turned Bale into a heavily criticized figure among Madrid fans, as he never addressed the rumors—something he now regrets.

Gareth Bale’s tenure at Real Madrid was wrecked by injuries

With his privileged physique, Gareth Bale promised to revolutionize Real Madrid’s attack. However, injuries were already a worrying trend at Tottenham Hotspur, with him missing a good number of games almost every season. Far from changing that reality in Spain, the Welshman missed 142 games during his seven years with Los Blancos, suffering severe physical problems that hindered his development within the team.

Gareth Bale scoring a goal for Real Madrid vs Liverpool

Gareth Bale of Real Madrid CF celebrates after scoring a bicycle kick goal vs Liverpool.

Although Cristiano Ronaldo also endured significant injuries during his time at Real Madrid, his absences didn’t approach the number experienced by Bale. Over nine years with the club, the Portuguese star missed 44 games, highlighting a clear disparity between the two players. However, the Welshman asserted that his injury woes weren’t due to a lack of professionalism or off-the-pitch issues, as the press never exposed him with evidence, unlike other players.

Gareth Bale secured his spot as a Real Madrid legend

Although injuries constantly attacked his development, Gareth Bale managed to write a great legacy at Real Madrid that propelled him to legendary status. After playing 258 games, he scored 106 goals and recorded 68 assists. In addition, he won five Champions League titles, three LaLiga titles, three UEFA Super Cups, three Club World Cups, one Copa del Rey, and one Spanish Super Cup, being a key figure in most of those victories.

While Real Madrid fans may see him as a divisive figure, Gareth Bale succeeded in cementing his name in the club’s history. Alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, they formed the ‘BBC’ attacking trio that defined an era at the club. Moreover, he consistently stepped up in finals and key moments, leading to various titles during his seven years with the team.

