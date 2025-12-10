Trending topics:
LigaPro Serie A
How to watch Independiente del Valle vs LDU Quito in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Ecuadorian LigaPro Serie A

By Leonardo Herrera

Claudio Spinelli of Independiente del Valle
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Independiente del Valle vs LDU Quito on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Independiente del Valle vs LDU Quito
WHAT LigaPro Serie A
WHEN 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT • Wednesday, December 10, 2025
WHERE Fanatiz
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

With postseason implications looming, Liga de Quito step into a pressure-packed matchup against league champions Independiente del Valle in a contest that still carries major consequences at the top of the table. Independiente may have already wrapped up the title, but they’ll be eager to finish the campaign strong, while Liga arrive with far more at stake.

Currently in second place with 65 points and just one point clear of Barcelona, Liga know three points here could create critical separation in the battle for the final automatic spot in the Copa Libertadores group stage. As the season reaches its decisive stretch, every possession matters, making this clash one of the weekend’s most compelling fixtures—make sure you don’t miss a minute of the action.

More details about watching the game on Fanatiz

With Fanatiz, you can watch Independiente del Valle vs LDU Quito and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
In addition, standard Fanatiz plans include access to beIN SPORTS – the network with the rights to Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, the Turkish SüperLig, African club and international competitions, and more. It also has GolTV, the hard-to-find channel that airs the Portuguese Primeira Liga, Ecuadorian Serie A, Peruvian Liga 1, and Uruguayan Primera. The service also has Spanish language coverage of the Argentine Primera and Brasileirão leagues, as well as Colombian and Honduran leagues.
The Fanatiz app is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Useful links

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
